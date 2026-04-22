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Bronx fire: At least 1 dead after blaze on East 187th Street, scary videos surface; watch
A 4-alarm fire in the Bronx, NYC killed one and injured several. FDNY mounted a massive response as videos showed firefighters battling the blaze.
Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 12:24 am IST
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A massive fire broke out in a building in Bronx, New York City on Tuesday afternoon leaving one person dead and multiple injured. Videos of the fire surfaced. The death was confirmed by ABC7 Eyewitness news.
The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) described it as a 4th alarm fire. They confirmed a massive response was underway and shared a video of firefighters working on the building.
Here's a video:
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