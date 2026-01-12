Brown University shooting: What Claudio Valente's video transcripts reveal and what remains unknown

Transcripts of videos left by the suspect in last month’s Brown University shooting continue to offer insight into the case, even as key questions, including the motive behind the attacks, remain unanswered. Claudio Neves Valente, suspect in the Brown University shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, picks up a vehicle at an Alamo Rent a Car in this frame grab from CCTV released in an affidavit by the Providence Police. (via REUTERS)

The videos were recovered from an electronic device found near the body of Claudio Neves Valente, who authorities say carried out the December shootings before dying by suicide.

What the videos reveal In the recordings, Valente acknowledges responsibility for the shootings that killed two Brown University students and MIT professor Nuno FG Loureiro. He also refers to being injured during one of the attacks, stating that a shell round struck his eye, a detail CNN reported had not been highlighted publicly during the manhunt.

Valente suggested the attacks were planned over multiple academic semesters. He also described a brief encounter near a Brown campus building shortly before the shooting, which aligns with witness information cited in court documents.

The videos support the timeline presented by investigators, including Valente’s movements after the shootings and his travel to New Hampshire, where authorities later found him dead at a storage facility.

Also Read: Brown University shooter update: Claudio Valente slammed Trump in video message; ‘he is also...’

What remains unclear Despite admitting to the killings, Valente does not provide a clear motive in the videos. Federal prosecutors have said the recordings do not explain why the victims were targeted or what triggered the violence.

According to CNN, Valente expressed little remorse and appears to blame others, including individuals not connected to the case. Investigators have not publicly identified a specific grievance, ideological motivation or personal dispute tied to the attacks.

Authorities continue to review Valente’s academic and personal background for potential clues. He studied at Brown University beginning in 2000 on a student visa and returned to the US as a permanent resident in 2017, federal officials said.

Law enforcement has acknowledged challenges during the search for Valente, including limited surveillance footage and early investigative errors. He was located five days after the initial shooting.

Read More: Brown University shooting: What we know so far about the attack and suspect search

Prosecutors have said the case remains under review, with officials examining campus safety issues and Valente’s actions leading up to the attacks. No additional materials have been announced for release.