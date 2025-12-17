Brown University shooting: What we know so far about the attack and suspect search

The authorities in the US are still looking for a suspect in connection with the Brown University shooting from last week, with the police fanning out to Providence schools to reassure parents, kids and teachers. The person of interest in connection with the December 13, 2025 shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island walks in a screengrab from video released by authorities in the US(via REUTERS)

Investigators are pushing for new evidence that might help them crack the case, including releasing a new video of a person of interest taken just before the shooting that resulted in the death of two students. Nine others were injured in Saturday’s attack.

The gunman fired more than 40 rounds from a 9 mm handgun, an unnamed law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Here's a look at what to know about the attack and the search so far.

Brown University shooting: What we know so far

Search for the suspect still on: Authorities, both in Providence, Rhode Island and on the federal level, are still searching for the suspect who carried out the mass shooting at Brown University, days after the incident.

A new video timeline and a slightly clearer image of the man suspected in Saturday’s attack in an engineering building classroom were released by the FBI on Tuesday.

The video from more than an hour before the attack that resulted in two deaths and nine wounded shows the suspect running at times in quiet residential streets near campus, the Associated Press reported.

Police turn to the public for tips: Police have asked the public for tips about the suspect and reported receiving approximately 200 by Tuesday. Providence police chief Colonel Oscar Perez asked the public on Tuesday to check their camera systems in the area where the person was walking to review any footage that goes back a week, AP reported.

Another person of Interest released from custody: Authorities released a different person of interest on Sunday who had been taken into custody. The release occurred after the investigators determined that he wasn't behind the attack, which happened in a first-floor classroom where students were cramming for an exam. Providence police spokeswoman Kristy dosReis was quoted by AP as saying that the man's detention didn't affect the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say Brown University building lacked cameras: Authorities have said that one reason they lacked video of the shooter was that Brown’s older engineering building doesn’t have many cameras.

In videos previously made public, the suspect’s face was masked or turned away, and authorities were only able to provide a vague description of him, stating that he had a stocky build and was approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Brown University President defends response: Brown President Christina Paxson defended the university’s response, stating that it is deeply committed to the safety, security, and well-being of its students. She also said the campus is equipped with 1,200 cameras.

“I have been deeply saddened by people questioning that. As time goes on, there is a natural instinct to assign responsibility for tragic events like this. Anxiety here is very natural, but the shooter is responsible,” AP quoted her as saying on Tuesday.