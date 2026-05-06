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Bryce Hall road rage: Person spits into streamer's car; video emerges

A viral clip shows Bryce Hall experiencing a disturbing road rage encounter as a stranger spits in his car. 

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:16 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Bryce Hall was involved in a wild road rage incident in Los Angeles. A new viral video shows a stranger spitting into the internet personality's expensive car.

Bryce Hall(X/ Bryce Hall)

Hall looks stunned as the person follows up the act with expletives. The TikTok and YouTube star repeatedly called the action ‘gross’. The video showed Hall in the driver's seat when the incident suddenly happened. The camera captured the exact moment the spit landed inside his vehicle.

The video has now gone viral and has left many viewers feeling very shocked and quite angry.

Fans react to the disgusting act caught on a live camera

DramaAlert was one of the pages that shared the footage, and it reached hundreds of thousands of people very fast. One fan commented, "Spitting on someone is a very low and dirty move." Another viewer posted "I cannot believe someone would actually do that on camera."

Many expressed belief that the streamer should report this person to the police. A user on X said, "Bryce showed a lot of restraint in this." "I would have lost my mind if that happened to me," another wrote.

People are asking what started the fight in the first place. Most fans think there is no excuse for such a nasty act. The internet is trying to find out the identity of the stranger.

This clip has started a very big conversation about street safety, with fans are using the incident to share their own road rage stories.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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