Bryce Hall road rage: Person spits into streamer's car; video emerges

Bryce Hall was involved in a wild road rage incident in Los Angeles. A new viral video shows a stranger spitting into the internet personality's expensive car.

Bryce Hall(X/ Bryce Hall)

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Hall looks stunned as the person follows up the act with expletives. The TikTok and YouTube star repeatedly called the action ‘gross’. The video showed Hall in the driver's seat when the incident suddenly happened. The camera captured the exact moment the spit landed inside his vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} Bryce Hall was visibly upset and yelled back at the person. The stranger did not seem to care about the camera recording him at all. Their altercation got to a point where they decided to ‘pull over’, seemingly indicating a possible escalation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bryce Hall was visibly upset and yelled back at the person. The stranger did not seem to care about the camera recording him at all. Their altercation got to a point where they decided to ‘pull over’, seemingly indicating a possible escalation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As Hall began to follow the other person's car, he noted in the clip that they almost hit another vehicle. However, when the cars drove into the parking lot, the other person who had spit, reportedly drove away. Hall could be heard saying that one couldn't do something ‘gross’ like spitting in someone's car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Hall began to follow the other person's car, he noted in the clip that they almost hit another vehicle. However, when the cars drove into the parking lot, the other person who had spit, reportedly drove away. Hall could be heard saying that one couldn't do something ‘gross’ like spitting in someone's car. {{/usCountry}}

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The video has now gone viral and has left many viewers feeling very shocked and quite angry.

Fans react to the disgusting act caught on a live camera

DramaAlert was one of the pages that shared the footage, and it reached hundreds of thousands of people very fast. One fan commented, "Spitting on someone is a very low and dirty move." Another viewer posted "I cannot believe someone would actually do that on camera."

Many expressed belief that the streamer should report this person to the police. A user on X said, "Bryce showed a lot of restraint in this." "I would have lost my mind if that happened to me," another wrote.

People are asking what started the fight in the first place. Most fans think there is no excuse for such a nasty act. The internet is trying to find out the identity of the stranger.

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This clip has started a very big conversation about street safety, with fans are using the incident to share their own road rage stories.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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