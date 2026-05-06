Luke Nichols of Outdoor Boys hits LosPollosTV with copyright suit; leaves fans divided

A feud has broken out between two famous YouTube creators. Luke Nichols from Outdoor Boys hit LosPollosTV with copyright strikes. Louis Sammartino and his father are now facing a major problem. They often film themselves reacting to many popular adventure videos online.

Now those videos are being removed from the platform very quickly. This move has sparked a massive debate about fair use rules. Louis claims he did not know these strikes were even possible. He is very angry that his work is being taken down.

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Louis Sammartino and his father react to the shocking news Louis says copyright should only apply to people who steal identities. He believes reaction videos should be safe from these harsh strikes. "I didn’t think this was humanly possible," Louis told his viewers. His father appeared on camera and looked very upset about this. He described the entire situation as disturbing and also quite shocking. "Most people are not who they say they are," he added. LosPollosTV has over one million followers waiting for a new update. The fellow content creator's actions have left the father-son duo in shock, as per reports.

Fans take sides as the debate over reaction content grows Many internet users are actually supporting Luke Nichols in this fight. They say reaction channels are just stealing work to make money. One user claimed that this type of content should be banned. Others expressed that reaction videos do not add any real value online.

Critics say creators should not earn by watching someone else's work. They believe these channels are simply leeching off the original creators. Luke Nichols is a former lawyer who knows the law well. He recently stepped back from YouTube to protect his family privacy.