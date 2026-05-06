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    Luke Nichols of Outdoor Boys hits LosPollosTV with copyright suit; leaves fans divided

    Amid Luke Nichols' suit against LosPollosTV, the latter's videos are being removed rapidly, causing concern to the content creators. 

    Published on: May 06, 2026 8:38 AM IST
    By HT US Desk
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    A feud has broken out between two famous YouTube creators. Luke Nichols from Outdoor Boys hit LosPollosTV with copyright strikes. Louis Sammartino and his father are now facing a major problem. They often film themselves reacting to many popular adventure videos online.

    Louis Sammartino of LosPollosTV was taken aback by the lawsuit brought on by the former Outlook Boys member, Luke Nichols. (X/Louis Sammartino )
    Louis Sammartino of LosPollosTV was taken aback by the lawsuit brought on by the former Outlook Boys member, Luke Nichols. (X/Louis Sammartino )

    Now those videos are being removed from the platform very quickly. This move has sparked a massive debate about fair use rules. Louis claims he did not know these strikes were even possible. He is very angry that his work is being taken down.

    Also Read | Popular YouTuber Lacy arrested while driving during live stream in Los Angeles

    Louis Sammartino and his father react to the shocking news

    Louis says copyright should only apply to people who steal identities. He believes reaction videos should be safe from these harsh strikes. "I didn’t think this was humanly possible," Louis told his viewers. His father appeared on camera and looked very upset about this. He described the entire situation as disturbing and also quite shocking. "Most people are not who they say they are," he added. LosPollosTV has over one million followers waiting for a new update. The fellow content creator's actions have left the father-son duo in shock, as per reports.

    Fans take sides as the debate over reaction content grows

    Many internet users are actually supporting Luke Nichols in this fight. They say reaction channels are just stealing work to make money. One user claimed that this type of content should be banned. Others expressed that reaction videos do not add any real value online.

    Critics say creators should not earn by watching someone else's work. They believe these channels are simply leeching off the original creators. Luke Nichols is a former lawyer who knows the law well. He recently stepped back from YouTube to protect his family privacy.

    • HT US Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT US Desk

      The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.Read More

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    News/World News/Us News/Luke Nichols Of Outdoor Boys Hits LosPollosTV With Copyright Suit; Leaves Fans Divided
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