Outdoor Boys announces retirement: All about Alaska YouTuber Luke Nichols' wife and kids

In May 2015, Luke Nichols, alongside his wife Rebecca and their three sons, launched the Outdoor Boys YouTube channel, sharing their passion for outdoor adventures like hiking, camping, fishing, and survival challenges. Over the years, their content has captivated millions, amassing an impressive 14.8 million subscribers. Outdoor Boys' Luke Nichols is married to Rebecca Nichols and have three sons.(@outdoorboyschannel/Instagram)

However, in a surprising turn of events, the family behind the beloved channel has announced that they will be stepping away from YouTube for the time being.

Who is Outdoor Boys YouTuber Luke Nichols' wife?

Rebecca Nichols, the Director of Education at the American Statistical Association, occasionally makes appearances on the Outdoor Boys channel alongside her husband, Luke. With an estimated net worth of $9 million, Luke has earned his wealth through both his successful YouTube career and his profession as a Criminal Defense Attorney.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1978, Luke Nichols grew up surrounded by the rugged beauty of the Alaskan wilderness. His early experiences in this harsh but awe-inspiring environment sparked a lifelong passion for outdoor adventure, which later became the foundation of his popular YouTube channel, Outdoor Boys.

About Luke's three children

Luke and Rebecca share three sons-- Tommy, Nate, and Jacob who live in Virginia, however, they were often featured in the YouTube channels. Tommy, the eldest son, shares his father's adventurous spirit, with one notable moment being a daring encounter with a crocodile in the water. Nate, the second-born, has a deep love for fishing and swimming, often found exploring the wild. The youngest, Jacob, has yet to be featured prominently on the channel, as reported by Tuko.

According to Luke, he wants to help his three children as they are all interested in becoming YouTubers, especially his eldest. Tom, following in his father's footsteps, has launched his own YouTube channel, Outdoor Tom. Luke shared in his video titled Goodbye, "I want to spend more time helping him with his channel and preparing him to be an adult, which is going to be in less than six years. But I've spent so much time focusing on me.”