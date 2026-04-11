Bryon Noem wanted to leave Kristi Noem, ‘be a woman so bad’: Bombshell audio adds to cross-dressing row

Unverified audio involving Bryon Noem, husband of Kristi Noem, has surfaced online. The report by the Daily Mail claims that the alleged audio recording features Bryon Noem in conversation with a sex worker with whom he had an “on-off secret relationship” for nine years.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, left, and her husband Bryon Noem, right, appears for an oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Her husband, Bryon Noem, is seated at center. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

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According to the Daily Mail, the alleged recording includes personal remarks attributed to Bryon Noem and a conversation with a sex worker, admitting his fantasy about leaving Kristi Noem and gender transition.

Read more: Bryon Noem controversy: Webcam girl claims she was paid by Kristi Noem's husband: ‘it was so shocking'

What does the Daily Mail report claim?

The sex worker, allegedly named Raelynn Riley, is a 5ft sex worker known as Shy Sotomayor. Sotomayor shared her message receipts and audio recordings with Bryon Noem and told Daily Mail that the 56-year-old insurance company executive used the alias, Jason Jackson

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{{^usCountry}} Bryon worshipped Sotomayor as his 'goddess' who repeatedly insulted the former homeland security secretary, while her husband encouraged her. Sotomayor wasn't afraid to disparage his wife and specifically criticize her management of forceful ICE operations in Minneapolis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bryon worshipped Sotomayor as his 'goddess' who repeatedly insulted the former homeland security secretary, while her husband encouraged her. Sotomayor wasn't afraid to disparage his wife and specifically criticize her management of forceful ICE operations in Minneapolis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an excerpt of the audio recording shared by the Daily Mail, the sex worker is heard saying, “So much better than your wife, aren't I?” Bryon replied, “You're so much better!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an excerpt of the audio recording shared by the Daily Mail, the sex worker is heard saying, “So much better than your wife, aren't I?” Bryon replied, “You're so much better!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also talked about his wish to leave Kristi Noem and use hormone medication and surgery to change his gender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also talked about his wish to leave Kristi Noem and use hormone medication and surgery to change his gender. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Late this year, Sotomayor found out who he really was, but Bryon didn't appear to care, saying, "It doesn't matter," in one of the exchanges published by the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Late this year, Sotomayor found out who he really was, but Bryon didn't appear to care, saying, "It doesn't matter," in one of the exchanges published by the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sotomayor said, “F*** your family,” to which Bryon replied, “F***ing true. Do you want me to be a woman?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sotomayor said, “F*** your family,” to which Bryon replied, “F***ing true. Do you want me to be a woman?” {{/usCountry}}

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He also wrote to the sex worker saying, “I need to be your trans bimbo slut.” According to the Daily Mail, Bryon used his own phone number and paid for their chats via email under the pseudonym "Chrystalballz666," acknowledging that he preferred to be called Crystal.

Read more: ‘Not the day…’: Kristi Noem, Bryon break silence on $25,000 report in cross-dressing row

Where it all began?

Sotomayor told the Daily Mail that Bryon started writing to her when she was 21 years old in 2016.

Sotomayor claimed that Bryon initially contacted her via Twitter, and they eventually spoke primarily on Skype and Streammate, an adult entertainment platform that offers live webcam model services. She claimed that he paid her $15 a minute to pose and converse with him.

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She claimed that for roughly five years, their sessions were irregular, and Bryon took equal pleasure in her domineering repartee. Sotomayor referred to him as her "obedient boy" and "slave."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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