Bush family planning to take control of Republican party after Trump's term? Donald Trump Jr gives six-word reply

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr has issued a strong reply to reports suggesting that the Bush family is planning to reclaim control of the Republican Party when the current presidency ends. Donald Trump Jr. was quick to shut down reports that the Bush family was planning to retake control of the GOP after Trump's presidency ended. (REUTERS)

A Daily Mail report suggested that there were ‘rumors’ of a ‘plot’ that would end the ‘so-called Bush exile’ to take control of the Republican Party from Trump and his supporters. Trump rode the Make America Great Again (MAGA) wave to a second presidency but at the same time, he's had differences with many Republican Party members. Trump and his MAGA loyalists have not shied from calling many within the GOP RINOs or Republicans in Name Only.

He's had differences with prominent members of the GOP including former Vice President Dick Cheney, who passed away on November 3. In fact, Cheney had warned Americans against Trump in an earlier video, and neither was the president nor was Vice President JD Vance invited to his funeral. Former president George Bush was among those present at the funeral across Republican and Democrat party lines, and he eulogized his former running mate.

Meanwhile, the report was widely shared on social media and drew attention from Trump's eldest son.

What did Donald Trump Jr say?

Donald Trump Jr shared a post on X which read “The Bush family is planning to reclaim control of the Republican Party when the Trump presidency comes to an end.”

He replied “We will never let this happen.”

Notably, many within the MAGA base expect JD Vance to run for president from the Republican Party. Vance is referred to as ‘48’ within MAGA circles, a nod to them wanting to see him as the 48th President of the US. Vance himself has played down such buzz.

Meanwhile, Trump has had troubles in recent times within his own party. Currently, there is a falling out with longtime ally Marjorie Taylor Greene who is claiming to be ‘America First, America Only.’ He also fell out with Thomas Massie amid a row over the Epstein file release. There was a buzz online about a Greene-Massie ticket during this row, but Greene has already quashed rumors about her presidential ambitions.