Busy Philipps health scare at 47: What happened to Dawson’s Creek actress? All you need to know about Oligodendroglioma

Actress Busy Philipps has disclosed that she underwent surgery in secret following a diagnosis of a brain tumour. The actress, widely recognized for her roles in Dawson’s Creek and White Chicks, underwent two critical procedures to excise the tumour.

Busy Philipps, known for her roles in Dawson’s Creek and White Chicks, disclosed in an interview that she had surgery for a brain tumor. (AP )

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In an interview with People magazine, Busy, 47, expressed her gratitude for being alive, stating that the past six months have been the most unusual of her life.

Reflecting on her experience after undergoing a scan, she recounted the moment the doctor informed her: “This is a real tumour, and it’s inside your brain. And Busy, it’s got to come out,’ which led to her ‘hyperventilating and trying to breathe.”

Busy Philipps oligodendroglioma diagnosis

In February, the actress from Cougar Town received a diagnosis of grade 2 oligodendroglioma, a rare and slow-growing tumor typically seen in individuals aged 30 to 50.

After the surgery, Busy believed she could put the ordeal behind her and concentrate on filming Cupertino. However, in April, a visit to her dermatologist resulted in a devastating revelation.

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Subsequent examinations revealed that she had developed an infection in the incision from the initial procedure, necessitating another surgery.

What is Oligodendroglioma? Symptoms and treatment

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Oligodendroglioma is a tumor located in the central nervous system, which means it impacts the brain or, in rare cases, the spinal cord.

This type of tumor originates in a specific kind of glial cells, which serve as support cells for the nervous system. Experts regard oligodendroglioma as a highly treatable tumor, even in its cancerous form, and the survival rates are generally favorable.

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Similar to various types of brain cancers, oligodendrogliomas typically do not produce symptoms until they affect the surrounding brain tissue. The most frequently observed symptoms include headaches and seizures.

Oligodendrogliomas are considered to be some of the more manageable brain tumors and cancers. Treatment typically encompasses various approaches, such as: surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.