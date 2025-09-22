James Van Der Beek misses Dawson’s Creek reunion amid cancer battle, Lin-Manuel Miranda steps in

James Van Der Beek, the famous star of Dawson's Creek, has shared that he will miss the one-night-only stage reunion due to illness. As ABC News reported, the actor revealed on Instagram that he is battling two stomach viruses and will not be able to attend the charity event scheduled for September 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. James Van Der Beek misses Dawson’s Creek reunion, Lin-Manuel Miranda fills in(Instagram/vanderjames)

The reunion is raising funds for F Cancer and for Van Der Beek himself as he continues his treatment for Stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he first disclosed in November 2023. The actor expressed how deeply disappointed he was to miss what he described as the evening he had been looking forward to most since Michelle Williams began planning the event earlier this year.

James Van Der Beek misses Dawson's Creek reunion

"This is the evening I'd been looking forward to MOST since my angel [and former 'Dawson's Creek' co-star] Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January… So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission," Van Der Beek wrote.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins as Dawson

While expressing his regret, Van Der Beek surprised fans with a positive twist. He announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton, would take over his role for the live reading of the show's pilot episode.

Calling Miranda an "overqualified understudy," Van Der Beek joked that his children already see the Broadway legend as an upgrade. He added that it was fitting since the event was happening at the very theater where Hamilton is performed.

Van Der Beek also thanked Miranda in his note, writing that he would be watching from Austin and sending love to the audience.

A Star-Studded Night

Alongside Miranda, the stage reunion brought together the show's original stars, including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps. The live reading revisited the beloved drama's 1998 beginning.

Van Der Beek, who revealed in 2023 that he is battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer, continues to undergo treatment. In December, he spoke openly about his diagnosis during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

