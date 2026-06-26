Can sugar cause brain cancer? Neurosurgeon explains the real link between sweet foods, insulin spikes and tumour growth

Rather, the neurosurgeon actually warned that extreme diets actually do more harm. So what exactly is the ‘nuanced’ scientific connection between sugar and brain tumour? Dr Bhagar described why cutting out sugar won't starve the tumour, “Every cell in your body, healthy or cancerous, runs on glucose. Brain tumour cells consume it at a far higher rate, yes. But cutting sugar out entirely does not starve the tumour. It starves everything. The body keeps blood glucose steady regardless. That is just how human metabolism works.”

The neurosurgeon clarified, “Sugar does not directly cause brain cancer.” This means the actual connection is much more nuanced. You will come across many such health advice on social media that focuses on cutting back sugar to starve tumours.

So, the first question is whether sugar is directly linked to brain cancer. To clear this doubt, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Utkarsh Bhagat, director and senior consultant, neurosurgery at Naryana Hospital, Gurugram, who corrected that the link is not as straightforward as you may think.

Sugar is regarded as a dietary villain, with most health advice linking excessive sugar intake to metabolic and cardiovascular conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart diseases , hypertension and even dental problems. So, there is little doubt that high sugar consumption can affect different organs. But can its impact go deeper, right down to the cellular level? ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares best and worst fruits for blood sugar spikes: Know where berries, grapes, bananas, apples stand If sugar is linked to several lifestyle diseases, can it also cause cancer, including aggressive conditions such as brain tumours? The question becomes even more relevant because sugar nowadays is everywhere, from your favourite latte, sugary treats like croissants, to even your protein bars, sneakily added. This makes it important to understand whether sugar has a direct role in brain cancer, or whether the connection is more complicated.

With so much fearmongering around sugar, the expert shifted the focus to the biological response triggered by excess sugar consumption. In simple words, when you eat sugary foods or refined carbs daily, the body undergoes a hormonal process that may create an environment in which tumour cells can take advantage of.

Clinically, the doctor helped to describe this process, “Every time blood sugar spikes from sweetened chai, cold drinks, or refined carbohydrates eaten daily, the body pumps out insulin. Insulin brings along a growth hormone called IGF-1. In a body where a tumour is growing, chronically elevated IGF-1 activates pathways that help tumour cells survive and resist treatment. Not a direct fuel line. A hormonal climate. And tumour cells are very good at exploiting it.”

This shows that sugar is not a direct cause. When you eat it in a controlled manner, then it may be normal. But when you drink sweetened foods, it may spell trouble for your health.

What else does sugar damage in your body that causes cancer? The neurologist also reminded that excessive sugar consumption may result in inflammation, and a high-sugar diet causes chronic inflammation, which affects the immune system's ability to fight cancer effectively.

Be careful with the keto diet Carbohydrates are also responsible for raising blood sugar levels. Since insulin spikes may play a role in creating conditions that allow tumours to thrive, one may wonder whether a keto diet can help. The keto diet is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat eating pattern that shifts the body's metabolism from primarily burning sugar to burning fat.



But the neurologist warned about this, “The idea of switching fuel sources to starve the tumour sounds compelling. The reality is messier. Some brain tumours adapt and feed on ketones too. The keto diet causes significant weight loss a serious risk for patients already in treatment. Where it is being tested, it is within tightly controlled clinical trials, not something to attempt at home. Talk to your oncologist first.”

In the end, he firmly advised to stop doing extreme diets and instead focus on slowly reducing sugar intake, like cut down sweetened drinks, having tea with less sugar, and so on.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition