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Byron Allen: 5 interesting things to know about Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ replacement

CBS has chosen Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed” to replace Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show"

Published on: May 08, 2026 01:21 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Before The Late Show with Stephen Colbert officially comes to an end later this month, Stephen Colbert has reacted to the announcement of his replacement. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on May 6, Colbert revealed that he sent a congratulatory note to Byron Allen after CBS announced that Allen’s Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen will take over the 11:35am slot once “The Late Show” ends on May 21.

Byron Allen is a media mogul and is taking over Stephen Colbert's slot on CBS. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He's fascinating. You know his history with Carsokn?” Colbert told the outlet, as per USA Today.

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CBS said it will air two back-to-back half-hour episodes of “Comics Unleashed” from Monday to Friday. After that, two episodes of Funny You Should Ask, which is also produced by Byron Allen will air in the 12:37am slot.

“Comics Unleashed,” which first launched in 2006, features different comedians performing stand-up comedy.

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As Stephen Colbert prepares for his final episode on May 21 with his next big project being a new Lord of the Rings film he will write with his son. Byron Allen steps into one of television's most storied time slots.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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