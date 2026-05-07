Karoline Leavitt's children: A look at her family as she welcomes baby girl Viviana

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy,” she added.

Leavitt announced the news on social media with a photo of herself and the newborn. "She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble," she wrote.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt just became a mom of two. On May 1, 2026, Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Viviana, who will go by "Vivi."

Who is her first child? Before Vivi, Leavitt and Riccio were parents of Nicholas Robert Riccio, nicknamed "Niko” who was born on July 10, 2024.

Leavitt had announced her pregnancy with a beach photoshoot in April of that year and later shared the news of Niko's birth on social media, calling it the "best moment of my life.”

But just three days after giving birth to Niko, Trump was shot during an assassination attempt in Butler County, Pennsylvania on July 13 and as the chief spokesperson for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Leavitt cut her maternity leave short and returned to work almost immediately. "I looked at my husband and said, 'Looks like I'm going back to work,'" she told The Conservateur in October 2024.

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Since then, Leavitt has spoken publicly about balancing motherhood with her demanding political career. During an interview with The Christian Broadcasting Network in March 2025, she said, “I think every working mother understands the demands. And no matter where you are, what you’re doing, there is a sense of guilt.”

“But I spend every second that I possibly can with my son when I’m home on weekends and evenings,” she added.

Leavitt has also shared several photos of Niko joining her in the Oval Office, in the halls of the White House and even sitting in on meetings. And she has been very open about how challenging it is to balance the demands of such a high-profile job with motherhood.

"It's an incredible challenge and it's something I still face to this very day, having to deal with that balance of wanting to be the best you can in your job and being the best mother that you possibly can as well," she said on Post Run High. "Having a good support system is so incredibly important... [and] I'm not perfect at it," she added, per People.

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Who is Karoline Leavitt's husband? Leavitt and Riccio first crossed paths in 2022 when she was running for a congressional seat in New Hampshire. A mutual friend hosted an event at a restaurant Riccio owned, where Leavitt was speaking. "We met, and we were acquainted as friends," she recalled on The Megyn Kelly Show in February 2025, per People.

Riccio who is now 60 grew up in Hudson in New Hampshire and built a successful career in real estate after taking a course in the field following college. He now owns more than 15 buildings in Hampton Beach in New Hampshire through his company, Riccio Enterprises.

The couple got engaged in December 2023 and Leavitt shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of Riccio down on one knee. They tied the knot in January 2025.