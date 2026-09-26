Caleb Flynn daughters asked heartbreaking question when they learned about affair after mom's death: ‘Why did Daddy…’

The family members of Ashley Flynn, the deceased wife of former American Idol participant Caleb Flynn, provided testimony this week regarding how the couple's daughters responded to the findings that emerged throughout the investigative process.

Testimony revealed Ashley Flynn's daughters, aged 9 and 11, felt heartbreak and confusion upon learning of their father's infidelity during the investigation into Ashley's homicide. (X)

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Ashley, 37, was fatally struck by a gunshot wound to the head during the early morning hours of February 16 while her two daughters, who were 9 and 11 years old at the time, remained in an adjacent room.

Caleb faces allegations that he committed the homicide and fabricated evidence at the scene before notifying authorities of a reported break-in at their residence in Tipp City, Ohio.

Deep Dive What was the emotional impact on Caleb Flynn's daughters after learning about their father's affair? Caleb Flynn's daughters experienced heartbreak, shock, and distress upon discovering their father's infidelity, leading them to question why their father did not love their mother as much as she loved him. What charges is Caleb Flynn facing in connection to Ashley Flynn's death? Caleb Flynn is facing charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence related to the fatal shooting of his wife, Ashley Flynn. How did Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner communicate about Ashley Flynn prior to her death? Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner exchanged over 100,000 text messages, some of which revealed their derogatory feelings toward Ashley and shared wishes for her death, indicating a troubling dynamic before the tragedy.

As the investigation progressed, prosecutors reportedly discovered several text messages exchanged between Caleb and his extramarital partner, Alleigha Botner, a woman in her twenties employed at the same religious institution where he worked.

Ashley Flynn's sister testifies about daughters reaction

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{{^usCountry}} During her testimony presented earlier this week, Ashley's sister Kayla Keyt described how the children responded upon discovering the infidelity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During her testimony presented earlier this week, Ashley's sister Kayla Keyt described how the children responded upon discovering the infidelity. {{/usCountry}}

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Keyt testified on Monday, September 21, that the girls experienced heartbreak, shock, and distress on behalf of their mother, with her account broadcast live on Court TV.

Also Read: Caleb Flynn's lover reveals cruel names they called his wife Ashley Flynn and daughters: ‘me leaving douche means….’

She noted that the children posed an emotionally charged question.

“They said, ‘She loved daddy more than anyone else in life. So why did Daddy not love her as much?’” Keyt recalled.

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According to Keyt's testimony, the couple's eldest daughter expressed no surprise upon discovering that the mistress was Botner. Ashley's family has made a commitment to shield the children from learning that Caleb is considered a suspect. However, when the girls make inquiries, they learn that law enforcement has sufficient evidence incriminating their father.

Keyt emphasized their desire to preserve the children's innocence, stating, “We didn't want to burst their bubble, ever.”

Alleigha Botner appears in court

Botner testified that she started a romantic relationship with Caleb beginning in March 2024 and that she had asked Caleb to end his relationship with Ashley.

She also read out text message exchanges in which Caleb allegedly stated that he would kill Ashley if he could do so without facing legal consequences.

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During the court proceedings in which Botner read these communications aloud, she disclosed that she had expressed a desire to kill Ashley herself.

Botner has not been charged with any criminal conduct.