Caleb Flynn's cringey AI love songs for Alleigha Botner played at trial - Know what the lyrics mean as she testifies

Former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Flynn dabbed sweat from his forehead as an awkwardly sentimental love song he had composed for his extramarital partner played during his murder trial on Wednesday — while spectators suppressed their amusement, according to video evidence.

Caleb Flynn's love songs played amid murder trial drama

During her testimony, Alleigha Botner detailed her relationship with Caleb Flynn, accused of murdering his wife. (Instagram)

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Flynn, 40 — facing charges in connection with the death of his 37-year-old spouse, Ashley Flynn, at their residence in Ohio during February — allegedly created two excruciatingly banal compositions dedicated to his affair partner Alleigha Botner, 24, prosecutors contend, with the musical pieces being presented as evidence during the courtroom proceedings.

“If somewhere you feel this, if somewhere you’re whole, know that you still own every piece of my soul,” song, which was produced through AI, declared. “So here’s to the third, and the us that we lost,” the song continued, seemingly alluding to the anniversary of when he first met Botner. “The third of every month I still say your name.”

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Deep Dive What did Alleigha Botner reveal about her relationship with Caleb Flynn during the trial? Alleigha Botner testified about their 18-month romantic relationship, claiming that Flynn frequently expressed desires to harm his wife, Ashley, and mentioned thinking about ways to kill her. What was the significance of the AI-generated love songs in Caleb Flynn's trial? The AI-generated love songs played during the trial were presented as evidence of Flynn's emotions toward Botner and his extramarital affair, but they also drew reactions from spectators, highlighting the trial's dramatic nature. How did Caleb Flynn's communication with Botner change before Ashley Flynn's murder? Before Ashley's murder, Flynn's texts to Botner reflected increasing hostility towards Ashley, with statements about his desire for her death and discussions about methods to kill her, culminating in a chilling admission of shared feelings of wanting her dead.

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Ashley Flynn's family reacts as songs played in court

As the music played, members of Ashley Flynn's family were seen exchanging subtle smiles throughout the courtroom, seemingly struggling to maintain their composure. At one moment, Caleb Flynn, appearing noticeably uneasy, reached for a tissue and wiped his forehead.

“If the stars had aligned just a moment more, we’d be old on the porch counting dreams not closed doors,” the song states.

One portion in the song even addressed their age gap, "They whisper about numbers ... the years in between. Said love has a limit, said love's not that clean. But age never mattered ... when it was you and me."

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Alleigha was 21-years-old when she first met Caleb during her internship at his church in Ohio.

‘I want to kill her’

The courtroom presentation of the American Idol alumnus's AI-generated compositions occurred following the disclosure of text messages exchanged between him and Alleigha during Thursday's proceeding. In these communications, they both expressed desires to harm his spouse, Ashley.

Alleigha wept while reciting her text message that stated, "I want to kill her, Caleb."

She then read aloud Caleb's disturbing reply, "That makes two of us."

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Unravelling meaning of Caleb Flynn's song for lover

During her Thursday testimony, Botner was also asked to share what the song's meaning held for her personally. A video snippet from the courtroom proceedings, featuring the musical tracks being played, has gone viral on X, racking up more than 1.5 million views.

“The song was written to show how much he cared about me,” she stated. “Right now they mean nothing.”

Explaining further, Botner testified, “We would meet a lot for early mornings when he was supposed to be at the gym. He would come to my house late at night."

Botner explained that the phrase “the third of every month” was a nod to when their text conversations began. Botner also claimed that Caleb would frequently refer to her as "my love" or his "once in a lifetime," mirroring language from the song.

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Caleb has consistently denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge filed against him.

The father of two faces accusations of fatally shooting his wife in the head following an extended affair with Botner, and then orchestrating the scene to appear as a burglary, according to prosecutorial claims.