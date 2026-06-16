California Edwards AFB B-52 crash: Videos show massive smoke as bomber plane goes down

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff near Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday. Videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky moments after the aircraft went down.

Videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky moments after the aircraft went down.(X | @AZ_Intel_)

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According to the social media statement from the Edwards Air Force Base, the B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at 11:20 am.

The base in the statement confirmed that the situation is ongoing. “Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing.

Read more: Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Tragic videos from scene as B-52 Stratofortress goes down

Large column of smoke rising from the crash site

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{{^usCountry}} Videos circulating online showed a large column of smoke rising from the desert landscape near the base. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos circulating online showed a large column of smoke rising from the desert landscape near the base. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that was initially introduced in the 1950s and is now a key component of the U.S. military's air force. It usually has a crew of five. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that was initially introduced in the 1950s and is now a key component of the U.S. military's air force. It usually has a crew of five. {{/usCountry}}

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Information about the crew's condition and whether any injuries or fatalities occurred has not yet been made public by the authorities. The cause of the crash is being investigated, according to officials.

Constructed by Boeing, the aircraft has been utilized in actions spanning from Vietnam to the Iran War and can transport both conventional and nuclear weapons over great distances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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