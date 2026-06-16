California Edwards AFB B-52 crash: Videos show massive smoke as bomber plane goes down
Videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky moments after the B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed.
A B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff near Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday. Videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky moments after the aircraft went down.
According to the social media statement from the Edwards Air Force Base, the B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at 11:20 am.
The base in the statement confirmed that the situation is ongoing. “Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing.
Read more: Edwards Air Force Base crash LIVE: Tragic videos from scene as B-52 Stratofortress goes down
Large column of smoke rising from the crash site
Videos circulating online showed a large column of smoke rising from the desert landscape near the base.{{/usCountry}}
Videos circulating online showed a large column of smoke rising from the desert landscape near the base.{{/usCountry}}
The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that was initially introduced in the 1950s and is now a key component of the U.S. military's air force. It usually has a crew of five.{{/usCountry}}
The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that was initially introduced in the 1950s and is now a key component of the U.S. military's air force. It usually has a crew of five.{{/usCountry}}
Information about the crew's condition and whether any injuries or fatalities occurred has not yet been made public by the authorities. The cause of the crash is being investigated, according to officials.
Constructed by Boeing, the aircraft has been utilized in actions spanning from Vietnam to the Iran War and can transport both conventional and nuclear weapons over great distances.