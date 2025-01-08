California: Los Angeles sky turns orange-grey as another wildfire erupts | Watch videos

The sky in Los Angeles, California, has turned orange and grey due to the devastating wildfires burning across several areas in the state, show videos circulating on social media. A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu(REUTERS)

Wildfire paired with hurricane-force winds made things worse for locals in Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades area who have been forced to evacuate, reported news agency AFP. So far, 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and there have been no casualties, added the report, quoting Los Angeles Fire Department chief Kristin Crowley.

Hours after the Palisades fire, another wildfire erupted in Altadena's Eaton area in California, reported news agency Associated Press. The sudden spread of Eaton fire forced staff of a senior living centre to push elders in wheelchairs and hospital beds down the street, the report added.

Videos shared by California governor

Visuals from California show a shocking dystopian view, with houses, vehicles, and trees on fire and the sky taken over by thick smoke. A video shared on X by California’s governor Gavin Newsom, in which he is taking stock of the situation of the Pacific Palisades fire, a huge blaze can be seen with clouds of black smoke emerging as emergency sirens go off in the background.

In another video, Newsom shared a glimpse of the ongoing ops to suppress the fire. “Hundreds and hundreds of personnel all throughout the state of California are here, coming from Northern California. We prepositioned 110 engines. We have got fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, dozers, water tenders, specialty personnel- putting everything we can to not only suppress this fire, but to prevent additional fires over the course of the next few days,” he is heard saying in the video.

The video also shows trees, vehicles on fire and huge flames erupting from buildings and homes with strong winds gushing.

The situation in California is expected to get worse, said an AFP report, quoting a meteorologist.