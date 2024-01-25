California woman survives on top of submerged car for 15 hrs after heavy rain; WATCH

A California woman was rescued on Tuesday after she was trapped for almost 15 hours atop her overturned car in the rushing waters of a creek, Fox Weather reported. The fire department requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).(CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations/Facebook)

A storm battered the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday night and Monday, bringing heavy downpour. Due to the rains, the soil became so saturated that runoff resulted in flash floods.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The incident took place on Monday when the woman tried to cross a flooded road in the 7000 block of Del Valle Road in Livermore at around 7:30 pm, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. She underestimated the water's depth and let her car get washed away.

"The water was significantly rapid when we arrived. I can only imagine that last night it was flowing a little heavier," Battalion chief Kent Carlin told KTVU FOX 2.

Also Read: Homeless people in California found living in underground caves, furnished with bedding, filled with drugs and trash

California Highway Patrol called for assistance

The woman was forced to swim in the chilly waters and climb onto the top of the car after the vehicle overturned due to floodwaters. The victim was unable to contact for help because she had lost her cell phone.

“During that time that her vehicle overturned in the water, she lost her phone and all other important items not to mention it was a bad coverage area anyway,” Carlin said.

Later, the fire department requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The victim was placed inside a rescue harness after a San Ramon Valley Fire rescue team member was lowered to the car using a rope.

“The weather cooperated, allowing CHP helicopter to do a short lift, successfully getting the woman (out) of the water,” ACFD told Nexstar’s KRON.

Victim suffered minor injuries and hypothermia

The woman was then rushed to a nearby hospital. She has suffered minor injuries and hypothermia, the fire department informed.

“She was actually in good spirts and was talking coherently to us,” Carlin said, adding that “I imagine initially when this happened it was pretty shocking.”

"You could tell from her condition that she was cold, her hands were discolored, you know she’d been there overnight," the officer added.

Watch the full video of rescue here: