San Diego declares state of emergency as record rain wreaks havoc in Southern California

A "state of emergency" has been declared in San Diego on Monday as flash floods inundated homes and overturned cars following torrential rains across parts of California. Hundreds were rescued from their homes in San Diego following torrential rains.(Twitter@SDFD)

In San Diego, cars were washed away by floodwaters and piled on top of one another. The neighborhoods of Mountain View, Shelltown, and Southcrest, as well as several highways, including Interstate 15, were submerged in several feet of water.

The San Diego Union-Tribune said a massive 3 inches (7.6 cm) of rain poured in adjacent National City for over 3 hours and 2 inches (5 cm) fell at San Diego International Airport, the Associated Press reported.

According to San Diego County Sheriff's Lt Zee Sanchez, deputies in the Spring Valley and Casa de Oro areas rescued residents when water entered their homes. Some residents managed to flee by wading through waist-deep water with their dogs and cats.

“Flooding is pretty widespread out there,” Sanchez said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

Navy Base San Diego, which is south of downtown, reported flooding. Therefore, Navy officials advised base personnel to remain where they were.

"Recommend only essential personnel enter the base and all others avoid the base until further notice," Naval Base San Diego officials posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Personnel on base, please stay in place until flooding levels subside."

San Diego Mayor urges citizens to avoid roadways

On Monday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urged locals to avoid the roadways. Classrooms at Spring Valley and neighboring La Mesa schools will remain shut on Tuesday.

"This weather event was predicted, in terms of rain, but the amount of rain in the short amount of time was a bit of a surprise to, I think, everybody," he told press at Lincoln High School.

Gloria continued by saying he would be requesting federal funding from State Governor Gavin Newsome.

San Diego River's water level up following heavy rains

The fire department in San Diego reported 24 instances of water rescues from cars and hundreds from residential areas, Fox News reported.

More than 70 roadways remained completely or partially submerged in floodwaters early on Tuesday morning, according to the city of San Diego's website, and several routes were blocked by mudslides. Due to flooding over the lines, downtown trolley service was suspended on Monday.

Meanwhile, the San Diego River is actively flooding and the water levels are continuously on surge.

In the United States, extreme weather has wreaked havoc, killing dozens of peoplein traffic accidents or from hypothermia .