Can eating McDonald's fries make you pregnant during IVF? Here's the truth behind bizarre theory

There has long been a rumor on social media that eating McDonald's fries might increase the effectiveness of IVF. Consuming McDonald's fries following an embryo transfer, a critical stage in IVF, may be the key to getting pregnant, as per new claim. (Unsplash)

Consuming McDonald's fries following an embryo transfer, a critical stage in IVF, may be the key to getting pregnant, as per new claim. According to this theory, eating salty snacks after egg extraction may help prevent ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), a possible side effect of IVF.

Dr. James Hopkisson warns against online trends

Dr. James Hopkisson, Medical Director at TFP Fertility, stated that there is no scientific evidence that fast food improves the chances of IVF success or helps with implantation, even if it could satisfy a person's cravings, Irish Star reported.

He warned against falling for online trends or disinformation and promoted a healthy, balanced diet both during and after IVF therapy.

“There's no evidence that eating fries, McDonald's or otherwise, has any impact on embryo implantation. While it's easy to see how small rituals might help people feel more in control during an emotional time, these kinds of myths can create false hope or misplaced pressure,” the doctor stated.

Few tips for IVF patients

Dr. Hopkisson has advised IVF patients to follow their doctor's recommendations instead of following online fads. The NHS claims that a number of variables, including the state of the embryo, the well-being of the uterus, the age and timing of the mother, and not the nutrition on the day of the transfer, affect the outcome of the procedure.

After embryo transfer, TFP Fertility recommends patients to lead as regular a life as possible, without depending on any specific diet, supplement, or daily schedule.

It's important to distinguish between emotional comfort and health benefits.

Although 'implantation diets' are still popular on the internet, according to the HFEA recommendations, there isn't enough proof to conclude that supplementary methods like acupuncture or dietary modifications significantly influence IVF results.

What should IVF patients consume

TFP Fertility advises patients to follow their clinic's recommendations for a healthy, nutrient-dense diet, take breaks when necessary, abstain from alcohol, tobacco, and excessive caffeine, and to contact your reproductive team for any problems.

Moreover, dietitians frequently suggest snacks like roasted chickpeas, mildly salted popcorn, olives, or small servings of feta to those seeking better methods to control cravings after a transfer. These foods help sate desires without consuming excessive amounts of processed food.