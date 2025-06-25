Who was Daniel Park? Alleged accomplice in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing found dead in LA jail

Daniel Park, the 32-year-old man accused of aiding last month’s bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic, was found dead Tuesday morning at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Daniel Park, alleged accomplice in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing, was found dead in LA jail.(AP)

Park was charged with supplying large quantities of chemicals used to make the explosives that detonated outside the clinic on May 17.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Prisons said Park was found unresponsive around 7:30 a.m.

"Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued," the statement said. "Mr. Park was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel."