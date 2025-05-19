Guy Edward Bartkus: How Palm Springs suspect made the car bomb; alleged note surfaces

Guy Edward Bartkas was identified as the Palm Springs car bomb suspect on Sunday. The 25-year-old exploded an explosive near a fertility clinic at around 11 AM local time on Saturday. He is believed to have died at the scene, the FBI said at a press conference, further revealing that Bartkas drove a Ford sedan. Guy Edward Bartkas was identified as the Palm Springs bombing suspect(X/FBI and AFP)

Now, several claims about Bartkas have surfaced on social media. Some users claim that he went by the user ID @IndictEvolution on platforms and also posted a note about his bomb-making process on the internet forum Sanctioned Suicide. Hindustan Times cannot verify these claims at the moment. Authorities are yet to confirm the details.

According to the alleged note posted earlier this month, Bartkas said ‘I will finally be gone’. The note also describes a bomb-making process.

“Will be mixing sulfuric and formic acid in a bucket in my car, and it should produce 10,000+ PPM within a minute or two. I plan to have a bottle of heated sulfuric acid and room temperature acid, so that I can mix them to find the right temperature,” he allegedly wrote.

He, according to the claims, added that 'if there's enough of it vaporizing, it may affect my eyes and maybe even skin, but I'll just close my eyes'.

Authorities said that the suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, was from Twentynine Palms. Akil Davis, the head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said during a Sunday news conference that investigators were reviewing writings left behind by Bartkus that could shed light on his state of mind.

His writings were “anti pro-life” in nature, according to a social media post Sunday from Bilal Essayli, the US attorney in Los Angeles.

“The subject had nihilistic ideations and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” Davis said. “Make no mistake: we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism.”

The bombing injured four other people in addition to killing Bartkus, though Davis said all embryos at the facility were saved.

“Good guys one, bad guys zero,” he said.

Bartkas also posted writings online and attempted to record the explosion. However, his video failed to upload.