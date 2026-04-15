Can Trump fire Jerome Powell? POTUS issues ‘next month’ final ultimatum to ‘incompetent’ Fed Chair

President Donald Trump stated that he will dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell if he does not resign when his term at the head of the central bank concludes next month.

Trump said that he might fire Federal Reserve Chair Powell if he refuses to resign at the end of his term next month, suggesting that continuation at the Fed could lead to dismissal.(AFP)

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On being asked about Powell's continuation at the Fed, Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that “Then I’ll have to fire him.” Powell's tenure as chairman concludes on May 15, yet his position as a Federal Reserve governor extends until January 2028.

Trump referred to Powell as a "disaster" and was unreserved in addressing the ongoing conflict that has emerged as a new point of contention between the two.

“Here’s a man who took this little, tiny building and a couple of other little, tiny complex, and he’s spending more than $3 billion. I want to know who the contractor is, because that contractor is making billions of dollars, perhaps. It is probably corrupt, but what it really is is incompetent, and we have to show the incompetence of that," the US President stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The Federal Reserve has attributed the budget overruns on the renovation of its Washington headquarters to unexpected circumstances, which include a greater amount of asbestos than initially estimated, contamination of the soil with toxic substances, and a water table that is higher than anticipated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Federal Reserve has attributed the budget overruns on the renovation of its Washington headquarters to unexpected circumstances, which include a greater amount of asbestos than initially estimated, contamination of the soil with toxic substances, and a water table that is higher than anticipated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Cory Mills to depart Congress next? 5 things to know amid sexual misconduct claims What if Jerome Powell’s successor is not timely confirmed? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Cory Mills to depart Congress next? 5 things to know amid sexual misconduct claims What if Jerome Powell’s successor is not timely confirmed? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The nominee put forth by Trump to succeed Jerome Powell, former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh, has yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate. According to Federal Reserve regulations, if a replacement is not appointed by May 15, Powell may continue to serve as chair on a temporary basis. Jerome Powell himself verified this in March, stating, “That’s what the law calls for. That’s what we’ve done on several occasions." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nominee put forth by Trump to succeed Jerome Powell, former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh, has yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate. According to Federal Reserve regulations, if a replacement is not appointed by May 15, Powell may continue to serve as chair on a temporary basis. Jerome Powell himself verified this in March, stating, “That’s what the law calls for. That’s what we’ve done on several occasions." {{/usCountry}}

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The Senate Banking Committee has arranged a confirmation hearing for Warsh on April 21; however, a major hurdle has arisen. North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis, an essential vote on the committee, has stated that he will not support Warsh until the Department of Justice's criminal investigation concerning Jerome Powell—related to the renovation of the headquarters—has been completed.

What did Jerome Powell say?

Jerome Powell has demonstrated no desire to step down quietly. Last month, he indicated that he would not resign as long as the Justice Department's investigation is still in progress.

“I have no intention of leaving the Board until the investigation is well and truly over with transparency and finality," Powell stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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