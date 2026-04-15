Cory Mills to depart Congress next? 5 things to know amid sexual misconduct claims

“I’m glad that Eric Swalwell is leaving,” she wrote. “I’m glad that Tony Gonzales is leaving. Frankly, I think Cory Mills should probably be on that list as well.”

In a post on X, the the New York Democrat conveyed her approval regarding the departure of the two men and swiftly turned her attention to the contentious figure of Mills.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stated that Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) should be the next member to leave Congress, following the resignations of Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who stepped down amid serious allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, respectively.

Allegations against Cory Mills: 5 things to know In November, a House Ethics panel revealed that it was conducting an investigation into Mills due to a series of allegations against him, which included claims of sexual misconduct and dating violence. Last year, Lindsey Langston, a member of the Florida Republican state committee and a former Miss United States pageant winner, accused Mills of making repeated threats to release videos of their intimate encounters after their breakup. She also stated that he threatened violence against anyone she might date in the future. A judge subsequently issued a restraining order against him, citing “reasonable cause to believe she is in imminent danger of becoming the victim of another act of dating violence.” In a separate incident, a woman who alleged that she had been in a long-term relationship with the married Mills accused him of assaulting her. According to a police report, officers noted that she had what appeared to be fresh “bruises on her arm.” However, shortly thereafter, Sarah Raviani claimed that the marks were a result of travel-related activities and retracted her accusations. Cory Mills speaks out amid sexual misconduct allegations On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, informed reporters that he would be examining the House investigation.

Meanwhile, Mills spoke to NewsNation, and said: "I don't even fall into the category of Swalwell or Gonzales. One, I'm not married, so there's one thing. Two, I've never sexually harassed or had any complaints by any staffers or interns on the hill. It's just not even a fair comparison. This is obviously a political Democratic tit for tat, so I'm not even going to entertain it, but I've not heard anything as far as myself."

"Well, there's many things that's been accused, and allegations against me. I mean, look, at one point in time, they tried to make a claim of domestic violence even though no one actually claimed there was domestic violence. I had never been arrested, had never gone to any proceedings, and it was essentially just something where it was a bad breakup. It's just interesting kind of seeing how you're guilty by accusation as opposed to the way the rule of law truly works."