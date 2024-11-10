Canada's first presumptive human H5 bird flu case detected in British Columbia, doctors call it a ‘rare event’

Canada has detected its first-ever presumptive human H5 bird flu case. British Columbia reported the case on Saturday after a teenager tested positive for avian influenza caused by the H5 influenza virus, according to an official statement published on the official website of the western province. Image used for representational purposes only(via REUTERS)

First presumptive human H5 bird flu case detected in British Columbia, Canada

The teenager, presumed to be infected, is from the Fraser Health region and is currently receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital. The positive test for H5 was conducted at the BC Centre for Disease Control’s Public Health Laboratory, per the statement.

Healthcare officials have sent samples to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmatory testing, while public health is identifying those who had been in contact with the infected teen to “assess for symptoms and provide guidance on testing and prevention measures.”

The source of exposure is “very likely to be an animal or bird,” per the statement. However, an investigation has been launched to fully determine the source of exposure.

In BC's chief veterinarian, the investigation involves teams from Fraser Health, BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the BCCDC Public Health Laboratory, BC Children’s Hospital, the Office of the Provincial Health Officer, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

Calling the incident “a rare event,” Dr Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said in the statement, “Our thoughts are with this young person and their family during this difficult time.”

“While it is the first detected case of H5 in a person in B.C. or in Canada, there have been a small number of human cases in the U.S. and elsewhere,” Henry continued, adding, “which is why we are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of exposure here in B.C.”