IIT-BHU develops paper microchip for quick kidney disease detection

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU, Varanasi, have developed a cost-effective paper microchip device designed for point-of-care kidney disease testing. Left to Right: Prof Pranjal Chandra, Divya, PhD Scholar, and IIT-BHU Director Prof Amit Patra with the Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) Award. (HT)

Led by research scholar Divya and Professor Pranjal Chandra of the School of Biochemical Engineering, the team created this innovative diagnostic tool. Additional contributions came from Dr Indrani Nandi, a DST National Postdoctoral Fellow under Prof. Chandra, and BTech student Nachiket Mendki, showcasing IIT-BHU’s research ecosystem.

Prof Chandra stated, “This novel solution could revolutionise kidney disease detection, offering a simpler, faster, and more affordable alternative to traditional diagnostics requiring costly lab equipment and skilled personnel.” The paper microchip, using nanoengineering to modify filter paper, detects two key kidney health biomarkers: creatinine and albumin.

Creatinine is measured via a smartphone-based imaging system, while albumin levels are assessed with an indigenously developed 3D-printed cascade, according to a press statement from IIT-BHU. The system incorporates CretCheck, software that automatically processes results, providing a “green” indication for healthy individuals and “red” for those with kidney disease.

Prof Chandra emphasised this development’s role in improving healthcare access, especially in primary healthcare centres with limited resources. Unlike conventional tests that require advanced equipment and prolonged waiting times, this device delivers results in under 10 minutes, making it a timely and efficient tool for early kidney disease detection.

The school of biochemical engineering played a crucial role in supporting the project. This device demonstrates sustainable innovation, aiming to address pressing healthcare challenges. Prof Chandra confirmed that the platform has undergone extensive validation using human serum matrices.

The micro devices performed with high accuracy on standard serum samples. For pre-clinical trials, the team has connected with the department of nephrology at IMS-BHU to source serum samples, and this process has already begun. The pre-clinical trials will soon commence for molecular analysis of kidney-related biomarkers.

Prof Chandra noted this device’s versatility as an integrated system, adaptable for detecting different markers in precision medicine.

Highlighting the alignment with national initiatives like “Make in India” and “Start-up India,” Prof Chandra expressed gratitude to IIT-BHU’s director, Prof Amit Patra, for institutional support, enabling impactful innovation.

Director Prof Amit Patra congratulated Prof Pranjal Chandra and his team on this groundbreaking achievement.

Divya, a PhD student under Prof Chandra’s mentorship, was honoured with the prestigious Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) Award 2023 on November 5, 2024, at the India International Centre in New Delhi, for developing this breakthrough paper-based microdevice for kidney health diagnostics.