Canadian citizen dies in ICE custody: Who was Johnny Noviello and what happened to him?

Johnny Noviello, a Canadian citizen, died while in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at a Florida detention center this week. The 49-year-old was a lawful permanent resident of the US and was detained while facing deportation over a racketeering and drug trafficking conviction from 2023. Johnny Noviello, a Canadian man, died in ICE custody this week(X)

Noviello was found unresponsive this week, prompting a massive medical staff response. “Medical staff responded immediately and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator shock and called 911,” ICE said in its press release. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Who was Johnny Noviello?

Johnny Noviello, a 49-year-old Canadian citizen, entered the United States legally on a visa on January 2, 1988, and became a lawful permanent resident (green card holder) on October 24, 1991. He lived in Florida, co-owning Daytona Auto Sales with his father, Angelo Noviello, in Daytona Beach.

A high school friend, Lisa Edelston, described him as a cashier at Dollar Tree, and his criminal defense attorney, Daniel Leising, called him 'quiet, unassuming, friendly'.

Noviello had epilepsy, requiring medication to manage seizures, his family revealed.

On November 21, 2017, Noviello and his father were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for allegedly selling opioid painkillers, including nearly 2,000 tablets of oxycodone, methadone, morphine, and hydromorphone, through their used car dealership. Noviello’s bond was set at $1 million, while his father’s was $72 million.

On October 12, 2023, Noviello was convicted in Volusia County, Florida, of racketeering, trafficking in oxycodone (7-14 grams), trafficking in illegal drugs (4-14 grams), trafficking in hydrocodone, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a crime.

He was sentenced to 12 months in county jail but served approximately 125 days due to good behavior and time served credits. In February 2025, a judge converted the remainder of his two-year supervised community control to probation.

However, last month, ICE arrested the 49-year-old at a Florida Department of Corrections probation office, issuing a Notice to Appear for removal proceedings. He was charged with removability under federal immigration law for violating controlled substance laws, classified as a “non-immigrant overstay” despite his permanent resident status, due to his convictions.

ICE notified the Consulate of Canada, Congress, and nongovernmental organizations. Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Anita Anand, confirmed consular officials are seeking more information, offering condolences, but withholding details for privacy.