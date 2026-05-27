Candace Owens challenges TPUSA over Charlie Kirk succession, ‘Send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika…’

Candace Owens has challenged Turning Point USA over Charlie Kirk’s succession. On X, Candace asked TPUSA producer Blake Neff to share with her the video of Charlie Kirk appointing his wife Erika Kirk as the CEO.

Candace Owens challenges TPUSA over Charlie Kirk succession(@CandaceOwensPod/X)

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Erika was appointed as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA days after Charlie was shot dead in Utah. The organization said that Charlie had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in case he died, according to The Guardian.

Candace Owens challenges Turning Point USA

It all started after Candace shared an article by Sarah Longwell, titled, “We’re Not Talking Enough About President Candace Owens”. Sarahl wrote on X about the piece, “That may sound absurd to us politicos. But in my focus groups, Owens keeps coming up as one of the non-politicians voters can imagine in the White House.”

Sharing the article on X, Candace wrote, Wow. Looks like President Trump’s attempt to publicly shame me with a photo of me fighting an illness had the opposite desired effect. 10/10 would recommend!”

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{{^usCountry}} Replying to Candace’s post, Blake wrote, “You should run. I think the whole country would benefit from learning more about who you really are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Replying to Candace’s post, Blake wrote, “You should run. I think the whole country would benefit from learning more about who you really are.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Blake’s comment did not sit well with Candace, who replied by challenging Turning Point USA over the succession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blake’s comment did not sit well with Candace, who replied by challenging Turning Point USA over the succession. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Tell ya what Blakey…you send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika as the CEO (in the event of his untimely death), and you have yourself a deal,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tell ya what Blakey…you send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika as the CEO (in the event of his untimely death), and you have yourself a deal,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Candace has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories about Charlie’s murder, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie’s death. Among other allegations, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated in Utah.

When Erika Kirk was appointed as TPUSA CEO

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

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“In Ecclesiastes, King Solomon wrote that mankind is to be tested by God. Today we are facing such a test, yet we also know that God has prepared us with everything we need to overcome this ordeal,” Turning Point USA said in a statement at the time.

Read More | Candace Owens' fierce message for TPUSA, those surrounding Charlie Kirk during his murder: ‘I want war with all of you’

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA,” it added.

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The statement further said, “All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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