Candace Owens challenges TPUSA over Charlie Kirk succession, ‘Send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika…’
Candace Owens has asked TPUSA producer Blake Neff to share with her the video of Charlie Kirk appointing his wife Erika Kirk as the CEO.
Candace Owens has challenged Turning Point USA over Charlie Kirk’s succession. On X, Candace asked TPUSA producer Blake Neff to share with her the video of Charlie Kirk appointing his wife Erika Kirk as the CEO.
Erika was appointed as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA days after Charlie was shot dead in Utah. The organization said that Charlie had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in case he died, according to The Guardian.
Candace Owens challenges Turning Point USA
It all started after Candace shared an article by Sarah Longwell, titled, “We’re Not Talking Enough About President Candace Owens”. Sarahl wrote on X about the piece, “That may sound absurd to us politicos. But in my focus groups, Owens keeps coming up as one of the non-politicians voters can imagine in the White House.”
Sharing the article on X, Candace wrote, Wow. Looks like President Trump’s attempt to publicly shame me with a photo of me fighting an illness had the opposite desired effect. 10/10 would recommend!”
Replying to Candace’s post, Blake wrote, “You should run. I think the whole country would benefit from learning more about who you really are.”{{/usCountry}}
Replying to Candace’s post, Blake wrote, “You should run. I think the whole country would benefit from learning more about who you really are.”{{/usCountry}}
Blake’s comment did not sit well with Candace, who replied by challenging Turning Point USA over the succession.{{/usCountry}}
Blake’s comment did not sit well with Candace, who replied by challenging Turning Point USA over the succession.{{/usCountry}}
Read More | Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk again, claims Charlie Kirk ‘removed his wedding ring’ night before murder{{/usCountry}}
Read More | Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk again, claims Charlie Kirk ‘removed his wedding ring’ night before murder{{/usCountry}}
“Tell ya what Blakey…you send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika as the CEO (in the event of his untimely death), and you have yourself a deal,” she wrote.{{/usCountry}}
“Tell ya what Blakey…you send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika as the CEO (in the event of his untimely death), and you have yourself a deal,” she wrote.{{/usCountry}}
Candace has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories about Charlie’s murder, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie’s death. Among other allegations, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated in Utah.
When Erika Kirk was appointed as TPUSA CEO
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).
“In Ecclesiastes, King Solomon wrote that mankind is to be tested by God. Today we are facing such a test, yet we also know that God has prepared us with everything we need to overcome this ordeal,” Turning Point USA said in a statement at the time.
Read More | Candace Owens' fierce message for TPUSA, those surrounding Charlie Kirk during his murder: ‘I want war with all of you’
“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA,” it added.
The statement further said, “All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”