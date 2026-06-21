Candace Owens claps back at death rumor, makes controversial claim on Charlie Kirk's killing, ‘but I am not dead’

Candace Owens hit back at false rumors about her death on June 20, 2026, but she did so in a way that quickly turned attention back to one of her most controversial claims.

American conservative political commentator Candace Owens, attends a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova(REUTERS)

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In a post on X, Owens confirmed she is alive while sarcastically suggesting that if she had died, people should have blamed Israel. She then brought up the 2025 killing of Charlie Kirk, once again questioning the official explanation for his death and repeating her belief that pro-Israel figures played a larger role in the events leading up to it.

Candace Owens responds to death hoax

In her post, Owens wrote, “Thank you all for the messages of concern but I am not dead. If I were, it would be entirely appropriate for you to have blamed Israel. 🤷‍♀️ Somewhat relatedly, Charlie Kirk was not concerned he was going to be killed by a transgendered furry after a full day of arguing with Zionists about him abandoning the pro-Israel cause. Hope this helps.”

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Thank you all for the messages of concern but I am not dead.



If I were, it would be entirely appropriate for you to have blamed Israel. 🤷‍♀️



Somewhat relatedly, Charlie Kirk was not concerned he was going to be killed by a transgendered furry after a full day of arguing with… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 20, 2026

{{^usCountry}} The post came after false claims circulated online saying Owens had died under suspicious circumstances. A fake obituary appeared, and a social media post falsely claimed that her family had confirmed her death. Owens later made clear that the reports were completely fabricated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post came after false claims circulated online saying Owens had died under suspicious circumstances. A fake obituary appeared, and a social media post falsely claimed that her family had confirmed her death. Owens later made clear that the reports were completely fabricated. {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than simply dismissing the rumor, Owens used the moment to repeat a theory she has promoted for months. She suggested that Kirk’s death was connected to disagreements he allegedly had with pro-Israel figures over his views on Israel and the war in Gaza.

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Charlie Kirk murder case: All we know

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during an event at Utah Valley University. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson shortly after the shooting. According to investigators, evidence in the case includes DNA found on the weapon and shell casings, text messages, and a note Robinson allegedly wrote before the attack.

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Prosecutors have argued that Robinson targeted Kirk because of disagreements with his views on transgender issues. The case is still moving through the court system, but law enforcement considers it solved.

Owens has repeatedly rejected that explanation. She has argued that Kirk’s growing criticism of certain pro-Israel positions made him a target. Her latest post continued that argument, suggesting that Kirk was more worried about clashes with “Zionists” than the motive presented by investigators.

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The comments are part of a wider dispute that has divided some conservative figures, with critics accusing Owens of promoting conspiracy theories while supporters say she is asking questions others refuse to raise.

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