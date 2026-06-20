Who is Ryan Lochte’s fiancée, Molly Gillihan? Olympic legend announces engagement a year after filing for divorce

Ryan Lochte is getting married again. The 12-time Olympic medalist announced his engagement to girlfriend Molly Gillihan, nearly a year after his split from ex-wife Kayla Rae Reid became public. Ryan Lochte announces engagement (Ryan Lochte/Instagram)

The happy news was first reported by TMZ on June 19, 2026. According to the outlet, Lochte proposed at Prime and Pearl in Gainesville, Florida, the same restaurant where the couple had their first date. The engagement marks a new chapter for the swimming star, who has spoken openly about rebuilding his life over the past year.

Who is Molly Gillihan, Ryan Lochte’s fiancée? Molly Gillihan is a kindergarten teacher and mother of three. According to PEOPLE Magazine, she was born and raised in the Midwest and was previously married before her divorce was finalized in 2024. She met Lochte through their children’s school in Gainesville, Florida, and the two later began dating.

The couple kept their relationship mostly private at first before making it Instagram official during the July 4 weekend in 2025. Since then, Gillihan has frequently appeared in Lochte’s social media posts, where he has shared glimpses of their family life together.

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Ryan Lochte and Molly Gillihan built a blended family Gillihan and Lochte each have three children from previous relationships. Earlier this year, Lochte told PEOPLE that they had moved in together and were creating a blended family with six children under one roof. Speaking about Gillihan, Lochte said, “I fell in love with someone who shares those same values and who has three children of her own.”

He added, “Together, we’re a family of six kids. She’s my best friend, our kids have formed an incredible bond, and it became clear that being together under one roof was the right next step for all of us.”

The move came as Lochte continued adjusting to life after his separation from Reid, whom he married in 2018.

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How Ryan Lochte proposed to Molly Gillihan? According to TMZ, Lochte proposed last week while the couple were celebrating their upcoming move to Missouri. The swimmer reportedly recreated memories from their first date by choosing the same Gainesville restaurant where their relationship began.

After the proposal, Lochte confirmed the engagement to TMZ and shared his excitement about the future. “I’m on cloud 9 she said yes. I’m happy this is my new beginning, and I couldn’t do it without her,” he said.

The engagement will mark Lochte’s second marriage and comes during a year filled with major personal and professional changes, including his recent move into coaching at Missouri State University.