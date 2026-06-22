Candace Owens drops bombshell Charlie Kirk texts 'exposing' Laura Loomer: 'She could be a fed'

Candace Owens has escalated her public feud with Laura Loomer by releasing private text messages that she says prove the late Charlie Kirk did not view Loomer as a close friend. In a post shared on June 21, 2026, Owens posted screenshots of conversations she said were exchanged with Kirk years before his death. The messages show Kirk expressing distrust of Loomer and concern about her behaviour, as Owens pushed back against Loomer’s recent claims about her relationship with the Turning Point USA founder.

Candace Owens releases Charlie Kirk messages about Laura Loomer

American conservative political commentator Candace Owens, attends a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In her post, Owens accused Loomer of trying to place herself at the centre of Charlie Kirk’s legacy following his assassination in September 2025. Owens wrote: “To be extra clear, as you can see in this text, Charlie had you pegged as a manic depressive since 2019. Your behavior has not changed. If people don’t play nice, you threaten and attack.”

She also alleged that Loomer repeatedly pressured people for access to events and became hostile when turned away. Owens added: “But you are now approaching new level of delusional by trying to write yourself in as a friend of Charlie’s after his horrific death.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The screenshots Owens shared included several messages she said came from Kirk. In one exchange, Kirk reportedly wrote: “Btw Laura texted me, I think she’s manic.” Later in the same conversation, he added: “I haven’t answered. I’m honestly scared of her. She just showed up to Horowitz’ btw. On the last day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The screenshots Owens shared included several messages she said came from Kirk. In one exchange, Kirk reportedly wrote: “Btw Laura texted me, I think she’s manic.” Later in the same conversation, he added: “I haven’t answered. I’m honestly scared of her. She just showed up to Horowitz’ btw. On the last day.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Another screenshot showed a discussion aboutLoomer’s public comments and political influence. Kirk allegedly wrote: “I don’t trust her. This doesn’t make sense.” He also said: “It’s turning off republicans to Trump.” Charlie Kirk’s alleged views on Laura Loomer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another screenshot showed a discussion aboutLoomer’s public comments and political influence. Kirk allegedly wrote: “I don’t trust her. This doesn’t make sense.” He also said: “It’s turning off republicans to Trump.” Charlie Kirk’s alleged views on Laura Loomer {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The dispute is tied to a wider disagreement over who was genuinely close to Kirk before his death. Owens argues that the released messages show Kirk viewed Loomer negatively and did not trust her. One of the texts shared by Candace Owens included Charlie Kirk saying: “This is the girl who mocked Thomas Massie’s absence when he was burying his wife.”

Owens also posted another message in which Kirk allegedly responded “I know” after she suggested that Loomer “could be a fed.”

Loomer has rejected Owens’ claims and has shared her own photos and evidence, arguing that she had a long-standing relationship with Charlie Kirk through years of conservative events and political activism.

Also Read: Candace Owens claps back at death rumor, makes controversial claim on Charlie Kirk's killing, ‘but I am not dead’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exchange has turned into one of the most public disputes inside conservative media circles, with both women using old messages and personal records to defend their version of events.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON