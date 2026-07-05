Candace Owens faces fresh scrutiny after $60,000 debate challenge over Charlie Kirk assassination claims

A debate challenge involving Candace Owens, Andrew Wilson and the late Charlie Kirk is drawing renewed attention after podcast host Brian Atlas increased an offer to $60,000 for a public discussion. The amount was originally set at $50,000 before being raised by $10,000. The proposed debate would focus on Owens’ public claims and questions surrounding Kirk’s September 2025 assassination. As of July 5, 2026, Owens has not publicly accepted the invitation.

Brian Atlas raises debate offer to $60,000

Candace Owens faces scrutiny after $60,000 Charlie Kirk debate challengeREUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova (REUTERS)

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The challenge was first announced by Brian Atlas, host of the Whatever podcast, who wrote: “Offering $50,000 to Candace Owens to debate Andrew Wilson on my podcast. Happy to discuss terms, bring in an additional moderator, etc.”

The debate proposal comes after months of public exchanges between Owens and Wilson over Owens' comments on Charlie Kirk's death. Wilson has repeatedly challenged Owens to defend her claims in a live discussion and has said he is willing to debate the issue publicly.

The challenge gained additional attention when Atlas stepped in with a cash offer and said he was open to discussing the format, moderators and other terms for the event.

The offer was later increased to $60,000, adding another $10,000 in an effort to bring both commentators together for a public discussion.

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{{^usCountry}} So far, Owens has not publicly responded to the updated offer. Her silence has become part of the conversation, with supporters and critics debating whether she should take part in a live debate on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, Owens has not publicly responded to the updated offer. Her silence has become part of the conversation, with supporters and critics debating whether she should take part in a live debate on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ‘Erika was on the phone’: Candace Owens faces backlash over fresh Charlie Kirk funeral allegation

Why Andrew Wilson wants the debate with Candace Owens?

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The proposed debate stems from Owens’ continued discussion of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Since Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, Owens has questioned aspects of the case and shared her views through videos, interviews and social media posts.

Those comments have drawn pushback from several figures linked to Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded. Among the most prominent critics is Andrew Wilson, a conservative commentator and debater who has repeatedly challenged Owens’ arguments and called for a public exchange.

Supporters of Owens say she is raising questions she believes deserve further scrutiny. Critics argue that some of her claims have not been backed by sufficient evidence and should be tested in a structured debate setting.

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Also Read: Erika Kirk shares Charlie Kirk’s ‘What is an American?’ message before July 4, revives old controversy

The dispute has become a major talking point in conservative media circles. For now, the $60,000 offer remains available, Wilson has expressed his willingness to participate, and attention remains on whether Owens will decide to respond.