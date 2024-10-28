Candace Owens faces huge setback as Australia denies entry ahead of her speaking tour: ‘We cannot allow voices that…’

Controversial right-wing broadcaster Candace Owens has been banned from entering Australia ahead of her forthcoming speaking tour to Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Candace Owens, who is known for her controversial conservative views on race, gender, and social issues, had scheduled a nationwide speaking tour in Australia that caused controversy due to the history of incendiary remarks.

The Department of Immigration denied a visa for Owens, who enjoys a combined social media following of over 13 million and is a long-time Donald Trump supporter. Meanwhile, Australia's Minister of Home Affairs, Tony Burke, asserted that her planned visit has a “capacity to incite discord” and her views are best shared “somewhere else.”

A look at Candace Owens' controversial statements

Owens, who is known for her controversial conservative views on race, gender, and social issues, had scheduled a nationwide speaking tour that caused controversy due to the history of incendiary remarks, including those that have been widely criticised as antisemitic.

In the recent past, she stirred a row with her several bizarre statements, such as advancing conspiracy theories regarding Israel's role in incidents like 9/11 and the JFK assassination and bringing up the old “blood libel” myth, which falsely accused Jews of using blood in rituals.

Australia justifies ban on Candace Owens

“From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [Nazi doctor Josef Mengele] through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” Burke stated on Sunday, as per The Guardian.

“Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

He went on to say that Owens' disgusting, harmful, and polarizing conspiracy theories have no place in the nation for the sake of social harmony.

“Australia's commitment to social cohesion and mutual respect is fundamental,” he continued, adding that the nation cannot give the stage to voices that deliberately subvert these ideals by disseminating damaging antisemitic narratives.

Jewish leaders, organisations welcome decision

The decision comes as Jewish leaders and other organisations demanded the government to permanently ban Owens from entering Australia.

In a letter to Tony Burke, the Zionist Federation of Australia emphasised that she did not fit the character criteria for entry, pointing to her history of Holocaust denial and aggressive conspiracy theories against Muslims, Israel, and the LGBTQI community.

ZFA CEO Alon Cassuto welcomed the decision, stressing that “extremism, racism, bigotry, and antisemitism are unacceptable in any form, regardless of whether they originate from the far left or right,” J-Wire reported.

In 2021, Owens started working at The Daily Wire, but she quit the right-wing publication this year in April reportedly following tensions with editor emeritus Ben Shapiro over different opinions on Israel's war in Gaza.