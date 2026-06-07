Candace Owens' brutal take on Erika Kirk heckler row during TPUSA event speech: ‘Time for…’

Popular podcaster Candace Owens, who's currently in Russia, was quick to react after a heckler faced off with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk during her speech. Erika was speaking at the Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit, when a protester disrupted the opening session.

CEO of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk speaks during the Turning Point Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas.(REUTERS)

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While she was speaking the heckler got up and shouted “Erika Kirk protects pedophiles.” The woman was met with boos and removed by security.

Erika Kirk promptly responded “It's important to remember happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it.” Her response was met with resounding applause in San Antonio, Texas, as supporters promptly got behind her.

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People even stood up to laud her and ‘we love you Erika’ could be heard among the crowd. “That's an important moment, because that just shows duty to faithfulness gives life meaning,” Erika continued after security had removed the heckler. “And we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel that their lives has meaning, and that's a perfect example of that,” Erika further said as the applause continued.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, Erika, who became TPUSA CEO after husband Charlie Kirk's assassination in September 2025, has faced allegations of grooming, and child trafficking through her Romania institute, which many even speculated was linked to Jeffrey Epstein. This is what likely led to the allegation of protecting pedophiles, though none of these allegations have been proven. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Erika, who became TPUSA CEO after husband Charlie Kirk's assassination in September 2025, has faced allegations of grooming, and child trafficking through her Romania institute, which many even speculated was linked to Jeffrey Epstein. This is what likely led to the allegation of protecting pedophiles, though none of these allegations have been proven. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, Owens, who has long spoken against Erika shared the video of the heckler at the event and made her thoughts known. You can watch the video here. What Candace Owens said about Erika Kirk heckler row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Owens, who has long spoken against Erika shared the video of the heckler at the event and made her thoughts known. You can watch the video here. What Candace Owens said about Erika Kirk heckler row {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing not just the row between Erika Kirk and the heckler, but also the TPUSA event itself, Owens said “Turning Point chops, screws and premieres Charlie-GPT. Erika gets heckled and called a supporter of pedophiles.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing not just the row between Erika Kirk and the heckler, but also the TPUSA event itself, Owens said “Turning Point chops, screws and premieres Charlie-GPT. Erika gets heckled and called a supporter of pedophiles.” {{/usCountry}}

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After sharing her opinion on the event, Owens expressed excitement about returning on air. She also shared an update on when her podcast would resume after the much-discussed family trip to Russia she undertook.

“Yeah, it’s time for me to get back on air. Monday can’t come fast enough!,” Owens wrote. Notably, Owens has also levelled several allegations against Erika and TPUSA after Charlie was fatally shot while attending his organization's event at Utah Valley University. However, the podcaster has not backed her claims with any evidence in the past.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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