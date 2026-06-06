Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit protest: What happened? Protester removed after disrupting opening session

A protest briefly disrupted the opening session of Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday after a woman stood up and shouted accusations directed at TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk. The woman was later removed by security personnel from the event. CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, speaks during the Turning Point Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio. REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez (REUTERS)

The incident occurred during TPUSA’s Women’s Leadership Summit, a multi-day conference that brings together conservative women, activists, commentators and political figures.

The event is being held in San Antonio and features speeches focused on leadership, faith, politics, wellness and public engagement.

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What happened at the summit? Footage shared online by journalist Virginia Grace McKinnon showed the woman interrupting the event by repeatedly yelling, “Erika Kirk protects pedophiles,” during the summit’s opening programming.

An uprising results from the protestors' calls against the TPUSA CEO, being joined by a few other voices. The protestor was swiftly removed from the area by security personnel.

A second video posted shortly afterwards showed a longer clip of the exchange.

Kirk addressed the audience after the protester was removed and urged attendees to pray for those who oppose them. “It is important to remember that happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it,” Kirk said, adding that participants should “pray for our enemies.”

The remarks were met with applause from many in attendance.