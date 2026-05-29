Erika Kirk gives big reaction after attack threat from Jacob Wenske; 'God’s justice…'

Erika Kirk has issued a strong public response even as federal authorities accused a Texas man, identified as Jacob Wenske, of making violent threats for a Turning Point USA event. Kirk reacted on X with a lengthy Bible passage and a message declaring, “God’s justice is certain,” shortly after details of the alleged threat became public. Erika Kirk put out a telling message amid threats made by Jacob Wenske against her at a TPUSA event. Wenske allegedly expressed intentions to bomb the event. (AFP)

Wenske, who hails from San Antonio, was taken into custody early on Thursday after it was alleged that he had threatened to harm Erika Kirk before her attendance at a TPUSA event downtown the following week.

According to online records, the 26-year-old is accused of a terrorist threat, impact on public service, public fear, serious physical injury, and influence over the government. This is a third-degree criminal charge.

Read more: Jacob Wenske Erika Kirk threat: 5 things on man who threatened to bomb TPUSA event

Erika Kirk's big response Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA, took to X with a religious message supposedly pointing towards the arrest. Turning Point USA, founded by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, is one of the most prominent conservative youth organizations in the United States.

Kirk, known for her outspoken conservative commentary online, did not name Jacob Wenske in in her post. Instead, she framed the situation through biblical scripture, quoting Psalm 37:12-15.

She emphasized themes of justice, righteousness, and accountability. The passage she quoted stated, "The wicked plots against the righteous

and gnashes his teeth at him,

but the Lord laughs at the wicked,

for he sees that his day is coming."

The passage further continued, "The wicked draw the sword and bend their bows

to bring down the poor and needy,

to slay those whose way is upright;

their sword shall enter their own heart,

And their bows shall be broken."