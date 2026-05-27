Candace Owens challenges TPUSA over Charlie Kirk succession, ‘Send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika…’

Candace Owens has challenged Turning Point USA over Charlie Kirk’s succession. On X, Candace asked TPUSA producer Blake Neff to share with her the video of Charlie Kirk appointing his wife Erika Kirk as the CEO. Candace Owens challenges TPUSA over Charlie Kirk succession (@CandaceOwensPod/X)

Erika was appointed as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA days after Charlie was shot dead in Utah. The organization said that Charlie had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in case he died, according to The Guardian.

Candace Owens challenges Turning Point USA It all started after Candace shared an article by Sarah Longwell, titled, “We’re Not Talking Enough About President Candace Owens”. Sarahl wrote on X about the piece, “That may sound absurd to us politicos. But in my focus groups, Owens keeps coming up as one of the non-politicians voters can imagine in the White House.”

Sharing the article on X, Candace wrote, Wow. Looks like President Trump’s attempt to publicly shame me with a photo of me fighting an illness had the opposite desired effect. 10/10 would recommend!”

Replying to Candace’s post, Blake wrote, “You should run. I think the whole country would benefit from learning more about who you really are.”

Blake’s comment did not sit well with Candace, who replied by challenging Turning Point USA over the succession.

Read More | Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk again, claims Charlie Kirk ‘removed his wedding ring’ night before murder

“Tell ya what Blakey…you send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika as the CEO (in the event of his untimely death), and you have yourself a deal,” she wrote.