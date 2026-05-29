Jacob Wenske Erika Kirk threat: 5 things on man who threatened to bomb TPUSA event

A man identified as Jacob Wenske was arrested early Thursday and stands accused of threatening to kill Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and bomb an upcoming event of the organization founded by Charlie Kirk. Jacob Wenske was arrested and accused of making threats against Erika Kirk and TPUSA. (X/@jackunheard, X/@GeneralMCNews)

Notably, Charlie Kirk was himself shot and killed while attending a TPUSA event at the Utah Valley University in September 2025. Erika Kirk was the scheduled featured speaker at a TPUSA Women’s Leadership Summit slated to take place from June 5-7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk.

Reacting to the news of Wenske's arrest, TPUSA released a statement on X, saying “Turning Point USA takes all threats seriously and we work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats.”

“We are grateful to the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats. The safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority. All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police,” they further said.

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The statement added, “We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women's Leadership Summit!”. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Jacob Wenske.