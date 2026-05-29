Erika Kirk shuts down Blake Wynn 'boyfriend' rumors: 'Charlie's love will last a lifetime'

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk shut down claims that she had a new boyfriend by the name of Blake Wynn. The claim was made by an X account going by Project Constitution which has in the past put out speculations surrounding Erika Kirk, TPUSA, and its deceased founder Charlie Kirk. Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk shut down rumors of her having a boyfriend by the name of Blake Wynn. (AP)

Notably, Erika was widowed last year after Charlie was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University in September. Since then, she's become the TPUSA CEO and her personal life has come under immense scrutiny. Earlier claims were made about her time on Bravo's Summer House as well.

Here's what was claimed about Erika Kirk and alleged boyfriend Blake Wynn.

What was said about Erika Kirk, Blake Wynn The X page which made the claims about Erika Kirk, wrote “Erika Kirk Has A New BOYFRIEND — She Was SPOTTED Getting Handsy with New Jewish Boyfriend BLAKE WYNN (Nephew of Casino Mogul Steve Wynn) at Exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel.”

They added “A trusted eyewitness who knows the Beverly Hills Hotel scene personally saw Erika on Thursday evening May 14th at the ultra-exclusive, invite-only Bar 1912 getting very intimate with Blake Wynn. They were hugging, kissing, and the witness says he had his hand on her ass. She goes on to say Erika was also heavily intoxicated — this from the same woman who claims to be a devout trad Christian who doesn’t drink.”

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The post further said “The source also saw them shopping together earlier that day at Neiman Marcus. Even more damning? A quick search turns up nearly a dozen photos of Erika and Blake together at multiple events over time. They weren’t strangers. This looks like a relationship that was already happening. Erika has a well-documented history of using men as a social ladder. Now, with Charlie’s body barely cold, she’s allegedly living it up in elite circles with her new beau while pretending to be the grieving widow on TV.”

An audio recording was shared along with it, which can be checked out here.

Erika Kirk shuts down boyfriend rumors Erika Kirk responded in the comment section of the post, shutting down all rumors.

“Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void,” she wrote. Erika Kirk also disputed claims of where she was on May 14, and added, “On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband’s and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others.”

Taking aim at the X page for making wild claims about her, Erika Kirk said “Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need. Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass.”

Blake Wynn responds to rumors Wynn shut down the rumors too, writing in the comment section “Where you stand is you have a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source, and I feel bad for anyone that follows your garbage.”

When one person suggested suing the X page for making the claims in the first place, he remarked “Good idea.” Wynn's X profile notes he's a founder, CEO, and angel investor.