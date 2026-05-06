Amid the Candace Owens-Laura Loomer doxxing row, Owens has claimed that she had to approach the police after somebody tried to impersonate her to open a State Farm account for her and her husband.

Candace Owens reports impersonation to cops, says someone tried to open State Farm account amid Laura Loomer doxxing row(@candaceoshow/X)

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“Today we had to contact the police. It turns out that yesterday, on May 4th somebody attempted to impersonate me and open a State Farm account for me and my husband George. Why? Because when you begin the process of opening an account, State Farm will attach POSSIBLE cars that match your name throughout the state,” Owens wrote.

“This is perhaps why I was quite surprised when two of the actual vehicles that me and my children use were suddenly on the internet. Fortunately, impersonating someone for the express purpose of accessing information is highly illegal and carries a criminal sentence, everywhere. As it were, it is also quite an easy crime to trace especially if someone is dumb enough to share and watermark their name over what State Farm recognizes is their database of possible cars for you to select,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Owens concluded, “Stay tuned! I sure hope we catch this mysterious predator! Special thank you to State Farm and local PD for their assistance today! There’s more, but we’ll keep the rest a surprise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens concluded, “Stay tuned! I sure hope we catch this mysterious predator! Special thank you to State Farm and local PD for their assistance today! There’s more, but we’ll keep the rest a surprise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Candace Owens-Laura Loomer doxxing row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Candace Owens-Laura Loomer doxxing row {{/usCountry}}

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Hours before Owens’ post about approaching police, Loomer hit out at her after she accused the Trump ally of doxxing her personal car. Loomer called Owens a “pathological liar” and asked for accountability. Loomer lost her cool after Owens accused her of “using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries,” and noted that it is a crime.”

Loomer blasted Owens, accusing her of lying and noting that information on her cars is publicly available.

Read More | Laura Loomer vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Shocking MAGA war breaks out over 2023 Ye24.com purchase

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“Candace, you are a pathological liar. Your information regarding your cars is publicly available online through your trust and your husband’s own arrest record. The VIN number publicly traces to all other vehicles that you own. You and your husband’s degeneracy is all publicly available and all of the information that I have posted about you is PUBLICLY AVAILABLE!” Loomer wrote on X.

“You are a malicious liar and you will be held accountable in court,” added Loomer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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