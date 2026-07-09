Candace Owens reveals shocking theory about footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself in, ‘Decoy maroon boys…’

Candace Owens appeared to suggest that the footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself in at the Washington County Sheriff's Office actually shows a body double. On Wednesday, June 8, prosecutors played a video clip in court claiming to show Robinson standing in a room at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office wearing a T-shirt and baseball cap.

Candace Owens reveals shocking theory about footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself in (Facebook/Candace Owens)

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The video, doing the rounds on X, has no audio. Robinson’s face is not visible. It is unclear if he was interviewed by investigators while at the sheriff’s office.

“Because as I demonstrated on my show, there were MANY young men that all woke up and decided to dress in Maroon shirts and light shorts on the day of the Charlie’s assassination,” Owens wrote on X. “The footage can be any one of these young men and in my opinion is likely multiple of them. If Tyler Robinson’s defense would like to contact me— I’d be happy to supply them the folder of the maroon boys that I began archiving when I noticed the bizarre fashion trend.”

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“I have thus far ID’d two of them, but will focus on IDing the rest of them when I am back on air,” she continued. “I have maintained that the Feds had multiple decoy maroon boys on the ground that day. Without a clear image, they certainly cannot declare it is Tyler Robinson which is why all the Zionist influencers are hoping they can simply hypnotize the public into trusting blurry images and videos.”

Owens added, “For such an “open and shut case” they have thus far provided ZERO evidence of anything outside of a criminal government conspiracy, the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the JFK assassination.”

Tyler Robinson’s hearing

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Prosecutors will have to demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Charlie. Kirk. This standard is actually lower than for a trial, where prosecutors are required to prove guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

At the end of the hearing, state District Judge Tony Graf will determine if the case will proceed.

A video statement from Lance Twiggs, the roommate and romantic partner of Robinson, is set to be played in court on Thursday, July 9. The video is part of the prosecution’s case, and could be important because Robinson reportedly confessed to Twiggs about the murder.

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Meanwhile, prosecutors have revealed that Twiggs was given immunity in exchange for providing recorded video statements to investigators about the case.