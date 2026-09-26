Candace Owens vs Turning Point USA heats up as podcaster alleges role in Charlie Kirk assassination: ‘I weep for you’

Podcaster Candace Owens leveled shocking allegations against Turning Point USA about Charlie Kirk's assassination. This is not the first time Owens has gone after TPUSA, Kirk's organization, which she used to be a part of.

Candace Owens leveled shocking allegations against TPUSA over Charlie Kirk's assassination. (Reuters photos)

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In the past too, Owens has alleged that senior TPUSA members had something to do with Kirk's killing, but has thus far not provided any proof. Now, Owens has reposted an alleged communication from the team that conducted the ‘independent review’ of Utah Valley University the day Kirk was killed, along with claims that they could not reach any TPUSA member. Further, she has shared claims that it was not the local TPUSA chapter that wanted to host Kirk's event there, but rather the TPUSA headquarters, who had specified the time and venue.

Also Read | ‘Good men must die, but…’: Charlie Kirk's 2013 post resurfaces one year after his assassination

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{{^usCountry}} However, there is no confirmation of these claims and TPUSA is yet to respond to Owens' allegations. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event by his organization at the Utah Valley University, on September 10, 2025. Authorities have arrested Utah native Tyler Robinson in the case, and he faces trial. Nonetheless, Owens has continued her attempts to find some conspiracy theory behind Charlie Kirk's assassination, and has again dragged his widow, Erika, into her ongoing feud with TPUSA. What Candace Owens said about TPUSA and Charlie Kirk? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there is no confirmation of these claims and TPUSA is yet to respond to Owens' allegations. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event by his organization at the Utah Valley University, on September 10, 2025. Authorities have arrested Utah native Tyler Robinson in the case, and he faces trial. Nonetheless, Owens has continued her attempts to find some conspiracy theory behind Charlie Kirk's assassination, and has again dragged his widow, Erika, into her ongoing feud with TPUSA. What Candace Owens said about TPUSA and Charlie Kirk? {{/usCountry}}

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Owens shared a series of posts on X. The latest reads “I weep for you, Charlie.”

In another post, she shared claims that “TPUSA told us the local chapter asked to host the event. Turns out that was a lie- TPUSA headquarters reached out to the UVU chapter to specifically tell them to ask to schedule the event specifically for that time and location.” Owens wrote “They gaslit me for a year when I instantly said there was something weird about how quickly this event came together. They represented to the public that the chapter requested it. No. Headquarters requested it and were being vague to the Chapter Leader about it.”

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She further shared a post from Baron Coleman which read “TPUSA has a right to remain silent, and they exercised it. We'll look at the independent review of the event that took Charlie's life.”

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Owens shared another post where a person wrote “You’re trying to tell me that the team who conducted UVU’s independent review of the day Charlie Kirk was killed couldn’t get a response from A SINGLE TPUSA affiliated person it tried to reach, despite calls, emails and even certified letters?”. Dragging Erika Kirk into the conversation, the podcaster said “CEO and Chairman Erika Kirk approves this message.”

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Further Owens wrote “I am oscillating between the emotions of anger for the lies and gaslighting I’ve been made to endure over the last year, and the relief that comes from being proven correct about what took place. Mostly, I am devastated for Charlie that the organization that he gave his everything to, so callously and unflinchingly partook in a ruthless year long campaign of deflection and obfuscating.”

She added “This is the most damning document we have seen since. It confirms what I suspected all along. Everything about the planning was unnatural and it came straight from TPUSA Headquarters.” When Owens first came across the alleged information, she had written “My jaw is on the floor.”

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While TPUSA has not responded, a person on X claimed “The report states that a response from Dan Flood and Maycee Crofts of TPUSA was not received by the reviewers and that . Brian Harpole is with Integrity Solutions- Not TPUSA. The only other person who the reviwers did not receive a response from was the head of UVU's TPUSA chapter. The report does not list any other indivuals associated with TPUSA that did not respond when reached out to.”

Candace Owens to face lawsuit?

Amid the explosive claims made by Owens online, there were some claims on X that she might be facing a lawsuit from Erika Kirk and TPUSA.

“Im hearing Erika Kirk's legal team is about to file the lawsuit against Candace Owens and her estate. Big if true,” a conservative profile shared. However, there's no confirmation of any lawsuit.