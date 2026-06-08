Canoga Park shooting: Father and 10-year-old twin sons killed at family gathering; chilling details out

A father and his twin sons have been discovered dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide that took place during a family gathering.

In Canoga Park, a father and his 10-year-old twin sons were discovered dead in a suspected murder-suicide. (Image for representation/AFP)

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According to law enforcement, the man and his 10-year-old sons were found dead at a residence located in the 800 block of Owensmouth Avenue in the Canoga Park neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, NY POST reported.

Police were summoned to the location at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday and encountered grieving family members outside the home.

A a woman present at the location spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News and said, “That’s just really sad. Two little kids and a dad. That’s a family. Nobody deserves that."

Canoga Park shooting: Police investigate what led to tragic shooting

Authorities dedicated several hours to examining the scene, collecting evidence from the residence as they endeavored to piece together the events that preceded the fatalities.

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{{^usCountry}} The residence is located opposite Lanark Park, where a significant police presence attracted the attention of families and other visitors throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The residence is located opposite Lanark Park, where a significant police presence attracted the attention of families and other visitors throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} KTLA reported that the incident might have taken place during a family gathering. Law enforcement has not disclosed any further information or confirmed the details leading up to the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KTLA reported that the incident might have taken place during a family gathering. Law enforcement has not disclosed any further information or confirmed the details leading up to the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Throughout the day, friends and local residents visited the site, many seeking to understand more about the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout the day, friends and local residents visited the site, many seeking to understand more about the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I felt like, even though we might not see their family, we thought that they needed some prayer and some thought, because, like, I don’t know, I know me personally, whether I know them or not, I would want to pray for someone’s healing and just overall as a person, because that’s really sad and I don’t wish that upon anybody,” the eyewitness said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I felt like, even though we might not see their family, we thought that they needed some prayer and some thought, because, like, I don’t know, I know me personally, whether I know them or not, I would want to pray for someone’s healing and just overall as a person, because that’s really sad and I don’t wish that upon anybody,” the eyewitness said. {{/usCountry}}

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No additional injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Chilling details out

Witnesses informed CBS LA of a disturbance occurring within the adjacent unit prior to the sound of gunfire. Family members said that the two children involved were 10-year-old twin boys, and that the suspected shooter was their father. They further mentioned that the incident took place during their mother's birthday celebration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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