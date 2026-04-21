Pacoima plane crash videos: Scary footage from Van Nuys captures tragic San Fernando Valley accident; watch

A small plane crashed near the Pacoima and Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley region on Monday afternoon. The airplane went down in the parking lot of a store, pulling down power wires, and immediately erupting into flames after the plane crash. Representational.

NBC 7 Los Angeles reported that the aircraft was a 2007 Cessna 172S Skyhawk. The pilot inside the plane was rescued with injuries but spoke to first responders and is believed to be stable.

Here's a video of the incident shared on the Citizen app: