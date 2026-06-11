'Can't Afford Trump' trends amid POTUS's 'I love inflation' remark on CPI report

“I love inflation. You know why.” No, it wasn’t the initiation of an economics lecture, but the start of another one of US President Donald Trump’s rants. Trump was asked about the rise in inflation rates in the States after the new CPI report, to which he quipped “I love Inflation.”

Trump’s “I love inflation” comment sparked backlash (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

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There was an explanation though, Trump said in the video that the inflation would square off after the war is over, as the United States is taking out “millions of barrels of oil” from Iran. He further notes that Iran doesn’t even know that it’s being mugged.

“We took 22 ships the other night, late at night, without lights. Because they don’t have any radars. Because we blasted the c**p out of it,” said Trump.

Trump also had the math to prove his point.

Also read: Americans face higher daily costs as inflation may climb to 4.2% in May, straining consumer budgets nationwide

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the oil is at $85 per barrel but will go down as he is taking barrels out of Iran and Venezuela. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the oil is at $85 per barrel but will go down as he is taking barrels out of Iran and Venezuela. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We went to Venezuela, did a 48-minute operation. Now we are taking out millions of barrels of oil from there. We essentially did the same in Iran. It just doesn't look as pretty,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We went to Venezuela, did a 48-minute operation. Now we are taking out millions of barrels of oil from there. We essentially did the same in Iran. It just doesn't look as pretty,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We hit the highest stock markets in history’. The highest 401(k)s in history. So it took a lot of courage to hit Iran with B2 bombers. And I told them that the stock market would go down 25%. But it was worth it. Worth the (Iran not having) nuclear weapons,” he adds. #CantAffordTrump Trends Amid Remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We hit the highest stock markets in history’. The highest 401(k)s in history. So it took a lot of courage to hit Iran with B2 bombers. And I told them that the stock market would go down 25%. But it was worth it. Worth the (Iran not having) nuclear weapons,” he adds. #CantAffordTrump Trends Amid Remarks {{/usCountry}}

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The comments led to an online trend with the caption ‘#CantAffordTrump’, as Trump’s statement about the rise in inflation rubbed many on the wrong side.

“Trump on the latest inflation numbers: “I love the inflation.”

You know why? Because when families can’t afford groceries or rent, it’s just another day at the Trump casino,” said a netizen, Jon Cooper on X.

U.S. inflation accelerated for a third-straight month in May amid a stalemate in negotiations to end the war with Iran, adding to the price pressures confronting consumers, the New York Times reported.

The Consumer Price Index report rose 4.2 percent in May from a year earlier, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday. NYT further reported that is up from a 2.4 percent annual increase before the conflict in the Middle East started in February and is the fastest pace since April 2023. Over the course of the month, overall prices jumped 0.5 percent.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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