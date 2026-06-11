...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

'Can't Afford Trump' trends amid POTUS's 'I love inflation' remark on CPI report

Trump’s “I love inflation” comment sparked backlash as US inflation rose to 4.2%. Hashtag 'Can't Afford Trump' started trending on social media.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 03:41 am IST
By Durva More
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

“I love inflation. You know why.” No, it wasn’t the initiation of an economics lecture, but the start of another one of US President Donald Trump’s rants. Trump was asked about the rise in inflation rates in the States after the new CPI report, to which he quipped “I love Inflation.”

Trump’s “I love inflation” comment sparked backlash (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

There was an explanation though, Trump said in the video that the inflation would square off after the war is over, as the United States is taking out “millions of barrels of oil” from Iran. He further notes that Iran doesn’t even know that it’s being mugged.

“We took 22 ships the other night, late at night, without lights. Because they don’t have any radars. Because we blasted the c**p out of it,” said Trump.

Trump also had the math to prove his point.

Also read: Americans face higher daily costs as inflation may climb to 4.2% in May, straining consumer budgets nationwide

The comments led to an online trend with the caption ‘#CantAffordTrump’, as Trump’s statement about the rise in inflation rubbed many on the wrong side.

“Trump on the latest inflation numbers: “I love the inflation.”

You know why? Because when families can’t afford groceries or rent, it’s just another day at the Trump casino,” said a netizen, Jon Cooper on X.

U.S. inflation accelerated for a third-straight month in May amid a stalemate in negotiations to end the war with Iran, adding to the price pressures confronting consumers, the New York Times reported.

The Consumer Price Index report rose 4.2 percent in May from a year earlier, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday. NYT further reported that is up from a 2.4 percent annual increase before the conflict in the Middle East started in February and is the fastest pace since April 2023. Over the course of the month, overall prices jumped 0.5 percent.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More

Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.

us news donald trump reaction inflation
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / 'Can't Afford Trump' trends amid POTUS's 'I love inflation' remark on CPI report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.