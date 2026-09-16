‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed

A chilling video shows the moment the helicopter crashed in Los Angeles, California. Audio shows a woman on board was asking the pilot about pulling up. NBC Los Angeles confirmed the helicopter that crashed on September 15 belonged to them. Earlier, the channel noted that they were unable to contact their pilot or people onboard their helicopter.

The image provided by KABC-TV shows first responders work the scene after a helicopter crashed near a bus crash in Chatsworth, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. (KABC-TV via AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The helicopter crash left three people dead and one person was shifted to a hospital in unknown conditions. One of the people killed was someone on the ground. The identities of the victims have not been released yet. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the helicopter crash.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The helicopter was covering a vehicle crash in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, where an SUV ploughed into a Metro bus, leaving two dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The helicopter was covering a vehicle crash in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, where an SUV ploughed into a Metro bus, leaving two dead. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What caused the helicopter crash in Los Angeles on September 15? The precise cause of the helicopter crash is still unknown, and investigations are being conducted by the FAA and NTSB. What injuries were reported in the helicopter crash near the Chatsworth vehicle accident? The helicopter crash resulted in three fatalities, while one person was hospitalized in unknown conditions. Was the NBC Los Angeles helicopter confirmed to be covering the Chatsworth crash? NBC Los Angeles has not confirmed if the crashed helicopter was theirs, as they were unable to contact the pilot or crew on board.

‘You can't pull up?': Audio captures panic before crash

The video shows aerial footage of the Chatsworth crash, before the camera zooms out. Then the video shows the helicopter losing altitude as the ground appears nearer.

Also Read | Who is Eliana Moreno? NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 aerial reporter covering Los Angeles from above

A woman's voice can be heard in the video telling the pilot to ‘pull’. Then she adds ‘What? You can’t pull up?'. The camera begins to shake as the helicopter crashes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per CBS News, the helicopter seemed to have landed on top of two shipping containers and many vehicles parked in the area. Notably, several choppers were flying over the Chatsworth SUV-Metro bus crash site when the incident took place.

The flames from the chopper crash was reportedly threatening four vehicles nearby before it was extinguished.

Why did the helicopter crash? Veteran shares insight

The official cause for the helicopter crash is not known as the matter remains under investigation with the NTSB and FAA. However, Zoey Tur – American broadcast reporter and commercial pilot who operated the freelance news company Los Angeles News Service – shared insights into what might have caused the helicopter to crash.

“I owned two of these helicopters- AS 350 B. If you listen, you could hear the low rotor RPM horn going off it appears this may be an engine failure,” she wrote in one post. She further added “If you listen, you could hear the low rotor RPM annunciator horn going off. You could also hear the engine rev down. This was an engine failure, and slow response into entering an auto -rotation by PiC. No survivors.”