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Canvas gets ShinyNet's ransom demand amid outage; deadline in focus as colleges face outage

A cyberattack on Canvas LMS disrupted thousands of US colleges, with hackers claiming they stole data from 250 million students and staff.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 04:55 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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On Thursday, thousands of colleges in the United States dependent on Instructure's Learning Management System (LMS) Canvas face an outage starting Thursday afternoon.

Representational.(Shutterstock)

The Black Hat hacker group named ShinyNet put up a message on the platform, taking responsibility for the cyberattack. Millions of students and staff who logged into the platform on Thursday afternoon were greeted with a message from ShinyNet.

The message, notably, said that they have data of over 250 million students and staff and they plan on leaking it if a ransom demand they made to Instructure. The exact amount demanded in ransom was not revealed, but a deadline of May 12 was provided.

What The Message Said

The message instructed the colleges affected by the cyberattack to get in touch with a cyber advisory firm and contact Instructure via the instant messaging app Tox.

Also read: Canvas down today: Amid outage issues; chilling ShinyHunters hack message emerges - how to fix

“As you may be aware, the Canvas Learning Management System is currently experiencing an outage due to a cybersecurity incident targeting Instructure, the parent company of Canvas,” University of Florida said in a statement. "This incident is not isolated to the University of Florida and is affecting more than 8,000 educational institutions worldwide.

“UF leadership is aware of the situation and is monitoring it," it added.

Harvard also acknowledged it with the students' newspaper; The Harvard Crimson did a report that noted that students lost access to the Harvard server of Canvas this afternoon.

As of now, there is no word from Canvas on when the platform will be back up again.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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