Canvas gets ShinyNet's ransom demand amid outage; deadline in focus as colleges face outage

On Thursday, thousands of colleges in the United States dependent on Instructure's Learning Management System (LMS) Canvas face an outage starting Thursday afternoon.

Representational.(Shutterstock)

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The Black Hat hacker group named ShinyNet put up a message on the platform, taking responsibility for the cyberattack. Millions of students and staff who logged into the platform on Thursday afternoon were greeted with a message from ShinyNet.

The message, notably, said that they have data of over 250 million students and staff and they plan on leaking it if a ransom demand they made to Instructure. The exact amount demanded in ransom was not revealed, but a deadline of May 12 was provided.

What The Message Said

The message instructed the colleges affected by the cyberattack to get in touch with a cyber advisory firm and contact Instructure via the instant messaging app Tox.

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{{^usCountry}} “If any of the schools in the affected list are interested in preventing the release of their data, please consult with a cyber advisory firm and contact us privately at TOX to negotiate a settlement," the message read. "You have till the end of the day by 12 May 2026 before everything is leaked.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If any of the schools in the affected list are interested in preventing the release of their data, please consult with a cyber advisory firm and contact us privately at TOX to negotiate a settlement," the message read. "You have till the end of the day by 12 May 2026 before everything is leaked.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The message was flashing on the homepage of Canvas starting around 3:30pm. However, by 4:20pm that message was updated to read: “Canvas is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance. Check back soon." Schools Release Update On Issue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message was flashing on the homepage of Canvas starting around 3:30pm. However, by 4:20pm that message was updated to read: “Canvas is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance. Check back soon." Schools Release Update On Issue {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Multiple colleges issued statements on the Canvas outage affecting community. The group claimed that more than 9,000 colleges were affected but a comprehensive list has not been provided by Canvas yet. Among the colleges which acknowledged the outage was Harvard, Duke, University of Florida, Penn State and many more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple colleges issued statements on the Canvas outage affecting community. The group claimed that more than 9,000 colleges were affected but a comprehensive list has not been provided by Canvas yet. Among the colleges which acknowledged the outage was Harvard, Duke, University of Florida, Penn State and many more. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Canvas down today: Amid outage issues; chilling ShinyHunters hack message emerges - how to fix

“As you may be aware, the Canvas Learning Management System is currently experiencing an outage due to a cybersecurity incident targeting Instructure, the parent company of Canvas,” University of Florida said in a statement. "This incident is not isolated to the University of Florida and is affecting more than 8,000 educational institutions worldwide.

“UF leadership is aware of the situation and is monitoring it," it added.

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Harvard also acknowledged it with the students' newspaper; The Harvard Crimson did a report that noted that students lost access to the Harvard server of Canvas this afternoon.

As of now, there is no word from Canvas on when the platform will be back up again.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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