Canyon Fire: Who were Ramzi Al-Shurman and Temo? Brothers killed in plane crash that sparked blaze identified

Two brothers killed in a plane crash that triggered the massive Canyon Fire in California’s Kern County have been identified by family members as Ramzi Al-Shurman and his brother Temo. The crash occurred on May 7 on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property near Ridgecrest. (GoFundMe)

The crash occurred on May 7 on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property near Ridgecrest. According to the BLM, authorities received reports around 12:15 pm local time of a commercial aircraft crash in the Ridgecrest Field Office area that resulted in two deaths and sparked a vegetation fire.

Emergency responders, including BLM rangers, search-and-rescue teams and partner agencies, rushed to the scene as the fire rapidly spread through rugged terrain near the El Paso Mountains Wilderness area.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Also Read: Who was Antoine Forest, pilot killed in Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport?

The blaze, later named the Canyon Fire, intensified due to difficult access conditions and dry desert brush. CAL FIRE said the fire was first reported near Highways 14 and 178 and expanded from about 100 acres to nearly 800 acres within minutes. By evening, the wildfire had surged past 2,000 acres, with authorities later estimating the burn area at more than 2,200 acres.

Who were Ramzi Al-Shurman and Temo? Following the tragedy, family members launched separate GoFundMe campaigns to support the loved ones of both men and shared details about their lives.

The fundraiser created for Ramzi’s wife, Nadeen, described the 28-year-old as a newly graduated flight instructor who was only days away from beginning his dream job as a private pilot.

“Nadeen’s world was turned upside down yesterday when her husband, Ramzi (28 years old), a newly graduated flight instructor, tragically lost his life in a plane crash,” the fundraiser stated.

Also Read: Maine plane crash: Small business jet with 8 people on board crashes at Bangor airport – what we know so far

The page added that Ramzi had spent years “dedicating his time and resources to building a brighter future for his family.” Family members said he leaves behind his wife and three young children. By Monday, the fundraiser had raised more than $77,000 toward a $200,000 goal.

“With Ramzi gone, Nadeen is now the sole provider for her children,” organizers wrote, adding that donations would help cover daily expenses and provide stability for the family.

A second fundraiser launched by Temo’s fiancée described the devastation of losing both brothers in the same crash.

“This loss is even more heartbreaking as Temo and his dear brother, Ramzi, passed away together in a plane crash,” the fundraiser read.

Temo’s fiancée said she was seeking assistance with travel expenses so she could travel to California to “say my final goodbye” and be with the grieving family. She added that any remaining funds would go toward funeral costs as loved ones mourn the sudden loss of both brothers.