The 19-year-old son of a newly sworn-in Florida county commissioner was fatally shot while camping with friends along the Blackwater River, prompting authorities to seek public assistance as they investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Carey Washington Vinson, a competitive debater, died after being shot inside his tent while camping with friends. (Joe Vinson/FB) more less

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Carey Washington Vinson was inside his tent on Sunday evening, November 22, when a gunshot fired from outside the campsite struck him, his father, Joe Vinson, said in a statement shared on social media Monday morning.

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Joe Vinson, who recently took office as the District 4 commissioner for Escambia County, said the family was devastated by the loss and had little additional information to share while the investigation remained underway.

"I don't know how to say this. Our son Carey Washington Vinson is dead," Vinson wrote on Facebook November 23.

"We are shocked and heartbroken about our sweet boy," he said.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, which has appealed to anyone with potentially useful information to come forward.

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According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the Blackwater River area after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting on Sunday, November 22, People reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed to PEOPLE that the victim was Carey Washington Vinson.

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Investigators are continuing to examine the campsite and establish exactly what happened before the shooting.

"Investigators continue to process the scene and work to establish the facts surrounding this incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the shooting or identified anyone responsible. The investigation remains active, and officials said additional information would be provided when appropriate.

Carey Vinson was competitive debater

Beyond the tragic circumstances of his death, Carey Vinson was also recognised for his achievements in competitive debating.

He secured seventh place at the 2025 Incubate Debate National Championship, held in Sarasota, Florida, from May 30 to June 1, 2025.

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His achievement highlighted his involvement in competitive debate and marked a significant accomplishment in his young life.

His death has left his family and community mourning as investigators work to determine why a teenager camping with friends was struck by a gunshot inside his tent.

His father has refrained from sharing further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police appeal for information in fatal shooting

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the Blackwater River campsite or has information that could help investigators to contact authorities.

People with information can reach the sheriff's office at 850-983-1190, Option 1.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 850-437-7867 or submit tips through the P3 Tips mobile application.

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Investigators have stressed that even seemingly minor details could help establish what happened.

"Even information that may seem insignificant could prove helpful to investigators," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are continuing to process the scene and gather information as they work to piece together the events leading to the teenager's death.