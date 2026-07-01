Carl Rinsch: 5 things to know as Netflix Director jailed over $11M scam to fund luxury spending spree

Hollywood writer and director Carl Rinsch on Monday received a 30-month prison sentence after being convicted of embezzling $11 million from Netflix.

Carl Rinsch, a Hollywood writer and director, received a 30-month prison term for stealing $11 million from Netflix, misleading them about funding his series White Horse and misusing the money for personal expenses and failed investments. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

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Rinsch had informed the streaming platform that he required the funds to complete his series White Horse; however, he instead diverted the money to his personal account and made significant expenditures.

Carl Rinsch sentenced to 30 Months for embezzling $11mn from Netflix

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff of the Southern District of New York mandated that Rinsch repay the $11 million to Netflix, engage in a mental health treatment program, and abstain from narcotics. Keanu Reeves, known for his role in Rinsch's film 47 Ronin, has publicly supported the director by writing a letter to the judge, advocating for leniency in the case, though his efforts were unsuccessful. “This process has forced me to confront things about my health, my judgment and my life,” Rinsch stated. “I failed to recognize the danger of the state I was in.” Rinsch, 48, along with his legal representatives, informed the court on Monday that his actions were influenced by mental health issues and complications related to medication, which they stated he is currently managing with a new healthcare provider. “This process has forced me to confront things about my health, my judgment and my life,” Rinsch said. He apologized for his behavior, acknowledged that “real harm was caused,” and explained: “I failed to recognize the danger of the state I was in.” Prosecutors contended that Rinsch — who is also responsible for approximately $11 million in restitution — should be sentenced to five years in prison. "Mr. Rinsch had every possible advantage," including familial wealth, a prestigious education, notable acquaintances, and a successful career, prosecutor David Markewitz stated in court. The prosecutor asserted that Rinsch's motivation was “naked greed.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rinsch, who has also worked under the name Carl Erik Rinsch, originates from the Los Angeles region and began his journey in filmmaking by creating short films during his teenage years. He subsequently directed commercials and gained recognition for his work on "47 Ronin," which features Reeves. In the film, his character leads a group of outcast samurai on a quest to avenge their master's death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rinsch, who has also worked under the name Carl Erik Rinsch, originates from the Los Angeles region and began his journey in filmmaking by creating short films during his teenage years. He subsequently directed commercials and gained recognition for his work on "47 Ronin," which features Reeves. In the film, his character leads a group of outcast samurai on a quest to avenge their master's death. {{/usCountry}}

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Prosecutors indicated that Netflix first compensated Rinsch with approximately $44 million for the production of "White Horse" during 2018 and 2019, followed by an additional $11 million in 2020 after he claimed he required extra funds to complete the project.

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However, rather than utilizing those funds for the show, Rinsch redirected the money into a personal account and engaged in a number of unsuccessful investments, resulting in a loss of nearly half of the $11 million within a few months, as stated by prosecutors and corroborated by witness testimonies.